‘I must speak for myself, will not rest till I get justice’ says Sister Ranit, nun who accused Bishop Franco of rape

Re-victimized by the legal process

Before filing a complaint with the police , Ranit made several attempts to reach out to authorities within the Church hierarchy to file an internal complaint, express her grief and ask for relief. “To this, there was mostly no response, no acknowledgement even to the letters sent to the Vatican. And closer home, the response was to shun, shame and silence me,” said Ranit.

In 2018, when Ranit decided to file a police complaint, she was supported by five nuns in her convent who became her allies. Today, only two continue to live with her in the 28-room St Francis Mission Home, which stands on six acres of land belonging to the Jalandhar Diocese.

Ever since she filed the case, Ranit said that there were very few in the Catholic Church’s leadership who listened to her or supported her, even in private.

The relationship between a nun and any member of the clergy, especially a bishop is primarily defined by power. This is central to the legal and moral dimensions of the case and its aftermath.

Over the years, the Church has steadily arm-twisted, financially exhausted, and spiritually pressured Ranit and the nuns who stood by her , with the clear intent of forcing them out of nunhood.

Since the verdict, the pressure has intensified. Ranit has faced sustained financial deprivation, institutional isolation, and attempts to push her out of the congregation.

From July 2017 to September 2025 she wrote more than thirty-five letters to officials within the Catholic Church, including at least five to senior Vatican authorities.

In one letter to Rome, she described her living conditions as “unbearable” and sought urgent intervention. “Should the victims of clergy sexual abuse be victimised further for bringing out these issues instead of covering them up? Shouldn’t a situation like ours, which is exceedingly torturous, demand new ways of resolving it?” she asked.

Ranit added that since the public protests that were launched in solidarity against the verdict, “small circles of support have emerged. Not from within the leadership but those in solidarity with my cause. Very few in the leadership have spoken for me in public,” she said.

Franco denies his statements to TNM

Across several months in 2025, TNM also interviewed Franco Mulakkal, who now lives in a retreat centre in Kottayam district in Kerala where he spends his time conducting prayers and counselling women and children. Referring to himself as a “diamond,” Franco alleged that he has been falsely convicted in the case.

He claimed the case was the result of collective jealousy among other clergymen who used Ranit “as a pawn” to disrupt his rapid rise to power. “They made her accuse me of rape, giving her full guarantee that she will win the case. Rape is the best,” he said. His removal, he added, gave other men a chance at the seat in Jalandhar.

Franco told TNM that his loudest defenders were the women whose causes he supported during his time in Punjab. “They even went on TV and said, ‘Now let us take for granted that our bishop has such [sexual] needs. For that, he doesn’t need to go to Kerala. We are here,’” he said, doubling over with laughter.

During the conversation, he asked, “Should women be allowed to even exist? Tell me, should they?” When pressed, he added, “Well, if AI (artificial intelligence) is developing, and plastic dolls can produce children, then why do we need women? If women are only for sex, you don’t need them.” He paused and added, “But they’re not only for sex, no? There’s also companionship.”

Franco also claimed that there is no rape in India. “Rape cannot be reported,” he said. He argued that a “righteous rapist” — his own coinage – will always kill his victim because if she survives to testify, the man “cannot defend himself.” Hence, he said, all rapes reported by women who are alive are “false.”

He further described what he called the “finger-position test.” “If only one finger enters the vagina, she is a virgin. Two fingers means she’s having a relationship only with one man, her husband. But used by multiple men — that’s the three-finger position.” When asked about the scientific or legal basis for this, he offered no explanation.

Several activists, including members of the Sisters In Solidarity (SIS), a collective founded in 2019 by a group of Catholic women to support Ranit and other survivors, wrote to senior archbishops and bishops expressing their “disgust, shock and dismay” at Franco’s remarks. “The news report has gone viral in India and abroad, and the Faithful are asking: How is this man a priest? What kind of witness is he giving in our country where Christians are such a small minority?” the letter said. It urged the bishops of India to “make a strong, public denouncement of Franco Mulakkal's views” and to have him “stripped of his title as Bishop and this information be publicised.”

On September 28, 2025, Franco wrote to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) denying all allegations. He said he had spoken to “a lady journalist who made a request to know the ‘truth’ about my case” and that she later sought to meet him “to meet someone who underwent great suffering.” “It was not an interview,” he wrote. “She wanted to know how I spent my time after my retirement. I told her that I am spending most of my time in prayer.” He alleged that this was not the first time he had been maligned by the media and the Church.

Ranit, who continues to live in the convent, said that the pain, extreme isolation, oppression and systemic failure she's had to endure in the last eleven years has now left her feeling determined about one thing — “I have nothing left to lose anymore. I have made a decision. I will go till the Supreme Court. I will not rest until I have got justice,” she said.