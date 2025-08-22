Against God’s men: A nun, a bishop, and the trial of India’s Catholic Church

After tea, when the awkward conversation drew to a close, one of the nuns came forward, smiling as she took my hand. At 50, her skin had begun to wrinkle. She led me to a door that opened onto a garden. I admired the colours of bougainvillaea in bloom.

“When the police came to take our statements, they took cuttings of the bougainvillaea and planted them outside their station. Apparently, they’ve ​​named the plants after each of us,” she said, referring to the case for the first time.

“Yes, I’m the one.”

We stood there, not taking our eyes off the flowers, until she broke the silence again. “I have tried not to think about it for a long time now,” Ruth said very softly.

Behind us stood the three-storeyed, 28-room convent. We were surrounded by the six acres of land that belong to the diocese of Jalandhar under the Catholic Church.

Inside, four nuns — Ruth, Alphy, Ancitta, and Anupama — move swiftly along the corridors. Their strides are short and purposeful. They go from chore to chore, room to room, knowing fully well that they are only going in circles.

During the day, after prayer, food is cooked, the chapel is cleaned, and the chickens are fed. Eggs, chillies, and vegetables are collected, and tamarind is peeled. The electricity goes off multiple times. When the day lulls, they sometimes do embroidery, moving the clock along with their needles.

At night, the building creaks in the wind. The sound of crickets is louder than the voices in one’s head — which is good.

Sometimes the nuns stop each other in the corridors. The desolate building echoes with their words, laughter, and even their arguments. Disagreements about a chicken’s behaviour or the spiciness of a dish can turn lengthy. Seemingly banal matters often gain presidential importance. But this is intentional.

Every single morning — in that private moment when one has just woken up and the world hasn’t come into focus yet — each of them quietly resolves to attend to the ordinary, argue about the mundane and laugh at the inevitable.

That is the only way to live in the same building where Sister Ruth accused Franco Mulakkal, the former Bishop of Jalandhar diocese, of raping her multiple times.