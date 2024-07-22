How Urvashi grew to be a master of the craft in four decades of acting career

Scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran, who is also the daughter of renowned writer T Damodaran who scripted many noted Malayalam films, says this was a question she once asked Urvashi, when she appeared in a television programme. “She had used her voice for Inspector Balram, scripted by my father for director IV Sasi. There was a concern at the time that people, not used to hearing her voice, may not accept it. But people did. I asked her why she did not use it before and she said hers was not a ‘conventional’ voice. Dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmy has spoken about this, how women were expected to sound very submissive, and that if she used a slightly strong voice, she was asked to tone it down,” Deedi says.

It was in the 1991 films Mukha Chithram and Kakkathollayiram that Urvashi’s voice was first used for her characters. In those days, she used a softer near-falsetto, more in line with the ‘accepted’ voice of a woman, not too deep or hardened. “It was in my film Mukha Chithram that she dubbed for the first time. It was my suggestion and she immediately agreed. I thought that the voice of that character (a woman who loses everything when her photo is used in a fake wedding picture) could not be reproduced by someone else. When I saw her act, I knew her graph was very high,” says director Suresh Unnithan, who went on to direct Utsavamelam (1992), the first film that Urvashi wrote the story for. She was a huge help in the characterisation process, he adds.

Both Mukha Chithram and Kakkathollayiram were listed among the performances that won her the state award for best actor in 1991. Along with them were Kadinjool Kalyanam and Bharatham. Each of these has something outstanding to tell about Urvashi the actor. In Kakkathollayiram, she played a woman with mental disability, convincingly turning into a character who hasn’t outgrown her childhood. Her bit in Kadinjool Kalyanam as a newly married woman treasuring her childhood catches (“my first tooth brush, the dress my mom stitched when I was three, the first stone I threw”) with exaggerated sentiment is still a favourite among many. In Bharatham, she plays the strong cousin to Mohanlal as he suppresses the grief of his brother’s death.