The Pinarayi fanboy and CPI(M) cyber stormtrooper who turned against him

“We don’t know who did it or what exactly happened but Anvar was present in the group which attacked Manaf’s family members. His brothers are witnesses,” Aboobakkar, Manaf’s uncle, told TNM.

“The prosecutor was not at all supportive. We don’t know whether it is because of influence or not,” Aboobakkar said.

TNM asked Anvar about allegations against him related to Manaf’s murder but he refused to comment.

In 2017, Salim Naduthodi, a native of Pathrakadavu in Malappuram, had filed a cheating case against Anvar. He had allegedly offered him a 10% share in a crusher unit in Karnataka’s Belthangady. Salim reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh to Anvar in 2011 as part of the deal but the business was allegedly non-existent.

Manjeri police registered an FIR on December 21, 2017, and booked Anvar under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Salam later filed a complaint with ED in 2022, leading to a probe. Salim says the police dragged the feet on the case. “They did everything possible to delay the case. It happened because of Anvar’s influence,” alleges Salim.

There were also allegations of attempted land grab against him in Nilambur and Edathala near Aluva. Murugesh Narendran, husband of Jaya Murugesh, told TNM that the case related to landgrab of Regal Estate in Nilambur, filed in 2016, is still under consideration by the court. Murugesh was also a complainant in the cases related to the resort in Kakkadampoyil. “I have filed 54 cases against him, but nothing has progressed further,” he said.

But none of these allegations affected Anvar’s popularity.

In 2021, Anvar’s absence from Nilambur constituency in crucial months ahead of the polls gave rise to several speculations on his whereabouts, including imprisonment in an African country for alleged financial fraud. The Youth Congress even filed a police complaint prank requesting to trace the MLA. The official page of the President of Ghana was flooded with requests to release him from the prison there, all of them intended to make fun of him. It ended only after he appeared on Facebook live wearing black coolers and a matching fedora hat stating he was in Sierra Leone for mining business. He also spoke about the losses he suffered in business during the Covid time.

He was given a rousing reception on his return. The electors gave him a second mandate.

Anvar’s war

It was in August 2024 that Anvar first began firing salvos against his targets in the state police force. On August 20, when the district meet of the Kerala Police Association was being held in Malappuram, Anvar lashed out at the district police chief S Sasidharan, IPS. On August 30, he staged a sit-in strike in front of the SP's official residence, demanding a Crime Branch investigation against the cutting of trees from the camp office. He also leaked a purported phone conversation between him and Sujith Das, a former district police chief, in which the officer made several insinuations and allegations against MR Ajit Kumar, (ADGP, Law and Order).

Anvar initially gave the impression that his target was Ajit Kumar, who along with Sujith Das led a crackdown on gold smuggling through the Calicut airport. Anvar alleged that the officers ran a crackdown operation intercepting gold carriers outside the Karipur International Airport, only to misappropriate a significant portion of it. He accused the ADGP of sabotaging several high-profile cases of political significance and helping Shajan Skariah, editor of Marunadan Malayali, evade arrest in a case related to alleged hacking of police wireless messages. Anvar also alleged Ajith Kumar was constructing an expensive mansion in a prime area near Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, questioning the source of funds for such a project.

But more than Sujith Das’ tirade against the ADGP, the real bombshell was another name he dropped during the leaked phone call released by Anvar: P Sasi, the political secretary of Pinarayi Vijayan and one of the most powerful persons in the government. Sujith Das was heard levelling several allegations against Sasi, who is close to Pinarayi Vijayan, including the power he wields over the Home department.

Though Anvar was silent on Sasi initially, he later released a copy of his complaint letter to CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan accusing Sasi of having links to gold smuggling through Karipur airport, misbehaving with women who visited CM's office, and amassing money through settling disputes. Allowing Sasi to continue in the state would defame the party and the CM, he said.

Though the CPI(M)-led government acted against some police officers including SP Sujith Das and shunted out Ajit Kumar from his post, Sasi, who had the support of Chief Minister was left untouched.

On September 26, nearly a week after Pinarayi Vijayan brushed away Anvar's allegations, defended the police and insinuated that he was hand in glove with gold smugglers, Anvar said the CM, whom he trusted like a father, had cheated him. He also called him a total failure and alleged that he was being controlled by a coterie. He also announced quitting from the CPI(M)s parliamentary party.

Speaking to TNM, a CPI(M) leader from the Malabar region acknowledged that some of his allegations were true but that they are unclear about his intentions.

Darling cyber comrade

In the first week of September 2024, when Anvar was leading a tirade against the ADGP and CM's political secretary P Sasi, he received open endorsement from Porali Shaji, a Facebook page of Left cyber warriors. "Anvar might not be a party member, but those who love the party will nevertheless call you a comrade," said the post. It was widely seen as a reflection of the sentiments of party cadres who were critical of the party’s policies but could not voice them openly.

It wasn’t the first time Anvar was receiving such support. He was already a darling of the cyber comrades as a cheerleader of Pinarayi Vijayan who would take on the party’s opponents on social media. In July 2023, Anvar had opened a war front against persons linked to digital media houses often deeply critical of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. While the party itself showed reticence in openly criticising them or taking action against alleged fake news, as desired by cyber comrades, Anvar challenged them by giving chest numbers and threatened to shut them down.

His first target was Shajan Skaria, editor of Marunadan Malayali portal and YouTube Channel. He also ran campaigns against Karma News, a portal accused of blackmailing business houses, journalist ‘Crime’ Nandakumar, Sunil Mathew of i2i News. He also targeted VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala.

Anvar, though only an MLA representing a constituency in north Kerala, was trying to establish himself as a ‘mass’ leader of the Left, in a way no other politician in the party could.

The CPI(M), of late has become wary of the cyber groups like Porali Shaji, whose admins stay anonymous, as the party has no official control over them. The pages have large fan-followings and could damage the interests of the party by influencing cadres. Several leaders including MV Govindan and MV Jayarajan have spoken out against these groups.

Anvar’s asset growth paradox

Anvar currently has directorship in three private companies - Pee Vee Aar Developers (Manjeri), Pee Vees Realtors India and Greens India Infrastructure, in which he is the Managing Director. He is also a designated partner of the BIS Manjeri LLP, incorporated in 2022, which runs the Benchmark International School.

However, when TNM asked Anvar about his businesses, he said he owns nothing now. Since 2021, Anvar had been claiming that his businesses suffered losses, allegedly because of false cases filed against these entities.

His electoral affidavits show his taxable income reducing over the years. In 2015-16, the fiscal year before Anvar was elected for the first time, he had an annual income of Rs 59.37 lakh. In 2016-17, it came down to Rs 40.59 lakh and in 2017-18 to Rs 26.03 lakh. In 2018-19 it dwindled to Rs 10.85 lakh, touching Rs 3.98 lakh in 2019-20.

But interestingly his assets were growing. Anvar had declared assets worth Rs 8.24 crore in 2011. In 2016 it grew to Rs 14.38 crore. By 2021, it grew by more than five-fold to Rs 64.14 crore. His last electoral affidavit also shows a liability of Rs 17.06 crore. The appreciation of his land assets could be one reason behind the growth in value of assets.

One of the most serious allegations Anvar raised against police officials was that they benefited from the seized gold, mostly in altered form, during extraction. The police action against gold smuggling had touched a raw nerve of customs officers in Karipur since it was seen as their inefficiency. A letter written by All India Central Inspectors Association had pointed to the allegation. When TNM earlier investigated these claims we found that gold extracted from the paste form was above 90% in 64 cases and between 85%-90% in 6 cases. This was a good value according to an analyst.

Read: In Kerala, customs and cops are on a collision course over gold smuggling

Though Anvar stated he had evidence, the Chief Minister, while dismissing these allegations, asked him not to glorify smugglers. Anwar turned against the CM after his insinuation that he may have links with such rackets.

While none of Anvar's businesses are linked to gold, Cheriyakath Mohammed Najeeb a director in two of the companies in which he has stake - Pee Vees Realtors India Pvt Ltd and Greens India Infrastructure, is a director in Meralda Jewels Private Limited, incorporated in July 2018. In 2021, Anvar had claimed that his business project in Sierra Leone involves gold and diamond mining with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, which could provide jobs to 25,000 people. He also promised jobs for 6,000 Keralites. Anvar told TNM that his venture was a failure and that’s why he could not deliver on the promise.

Anvar’s great gambit

Anvar’s decision to establish his own political party, the Democratic Movement of Kerala, in October 2024, suggests an ambition to leverage his base before the state heads to the polls in 2026.

In the long term, Anvar’s departure and public criticisms could strain the CPI(M)’s electoral foothold, especially if his influence persists among party supporters who are critical of the government. Whether this will lead to a significant electoral impact remains uncertain.

Though Anvar withdrew his decision to field a candidate in Palakkad Assembly constituency, the presence of an independent candidate with his support in Chelakkara, which went to polls on November 13, has unnerved both the LDF and the UDF.