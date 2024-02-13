How a Malayalam short throws light on issues of persons with intellectual disability

More than leaving her teenage daughter tied to the bed, what pains the mother is finding the girl with a soiled skirt, her hands drenched in menstrual blood. In Gopal Menon's short film Madithattu, made to spread awareness about people with intellectual disability, this is the sequence that finally persuades the mother to seek medical help. Only, before help could reach her and the daughter, they might have taken their lives, as it has happened in many real life cases Gopal studied before making the film. Gopal decided to make the film after his conversations with PKM Siraj, who runs the Humanity Charitable Trust, a non-profit in Kozhikode for the welfare of people with intellectual disability (ID).

"Siraj had asked if I could make a documentary to spread awareness about the struggles faced by persons with intellectual disability and their caregivers. But a documentary may not have the reach of a fictional film. We did not have the budget for a feature film so we chose to do a short film, basing it on many true life stories," Gopal said. Sreelakshmi Pookkad, a Masters student of Psychology, played the 14-year-old girl with ID, and Devi Ajith played her mother.

Devi's character was based on a real life woman who had six children with disabilities and had then been abandoned by her husband. In the film, there are three children and the single mother is driven to take the lives of her girl and herself when, on top of everything, the minor daughter is also abused.