High on win, Thrissur BJP MP Suresh Gopi wants to work for Tamil Nadu too

Suresh Gopi, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) lone winning candidate from Kerala’s Thrissur, has said that he will not be limited to Kerala, but also serve as an MP for Tamil Nadu after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to win even one single seat in the Dravidian fortress. He also said that Karnataka does not need him as there are 'smarter boys' in the state.

“I have said earlier itself that if voters of Thrissur select me as their MP, I would not be settled within Thrissur. I would be an MP who will work for not just Kerala, but also Tamil Nadu which lies in the periphery. Karnataka does not need me as there are smarter men to look after the state,” he said.