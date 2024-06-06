High on win, Thrissur BJP MP Suresh Gopi wants to work for Tamil Nadu too

Suresh Gopi, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) lone winning candidate from Kerala’s Thrissur, has said that he will not be limited to Kerala, but also serve as an MP for Tamil Nadu after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to win even one single seat in the Dravidian fortress. He also said that Karnataka does not need him as there are 'smarter boys' in the state.
“I have said earlier itself that if voters of Thrissur select me as their MP, I would not be settled within Thrissur. I would be an MP who will work for not just Kerala, but also Tamil Nadu which lies in the periphery. Karnataka does not need me as there are smarter men to look after the state,” he said.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the actor-turned politician became. He won by a margin of 74,686 votes.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, June 6, Suresh Gopi said that he would not deny a position in the cabinet if the party leadership offers him one. “I would clear my stand and am confident that both my leaders [Narendra Modi and Amit Shah] would pay heed to it. It is with this hope that I am going to Delhi for the meeting,” he added.
Indicating that the way Thrissur Pooram functions would go through a major overhaul, Suresh Gopi said he can do work that exceeds the capacities of an MP and that he did not want to be confined in a room.
The INDIA bloc led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) registered a clean sweep in the state and Union Territory of Puducherry by winning all the 40 seats. Tamil Nadu is the only south Indian state where BJP has not been able to register a win in a single constituency.
Suresh further suggested that he wanted Cabinet ministers who would be amenable to the projects he proposed for the people of Kerala. “Earlier, I had said I needed cabinet ministers who hold at least 10 portfolios, including a Minister of State. All they would have to do is to implement the projects that I propose with rationality, sensibility and reasonability. I had already said that they would be for the people’s development and not for political development.”
It is to be noted that he had earlier that he needed five cabinet ministers holding specific portfolios who would work under him.