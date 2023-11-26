Heartbroken and devastated: Singer Nikhita Gandhi over CUSAT tragedy

Singer Nikhita Gandhi expressed sorrow and shock over the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala on Saturday, November 25 in which four people were killed and over 60 others injured. The singer was scheduled to perform at the university’s annual tech festival ‘Dhishna’ when the incident occurred. Nikhita said that the horrific tragedy took place even before she had reached the venue.

Saying she was ‘heartbroken and devastated’, Nikhita expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased. “Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of students,” she wrote on Instagram.