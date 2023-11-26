Heartbroken and devastated: Singer Nikhita Gandhi over CUSAT tragedy

Singer Nikhita Gandhi expressed sorrow and shock over the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala on Saturday, November 25 in which four people were killed and over 60 others injured. The singer was scheduled to perform at the university’s annual tech festival ‘Dhishna’ when the incident occurred. Nikhita said that the horrific tragedy took place even before she had reached the venue.
Saying she was ‘heartbroken and devastated’, Nikhita expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased. “Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of students,” she wrote on Instagram.
While initial reports stated that a sudden downpour caused students to rush into the amphitheatre to take shelter, it has now emerged that people rushing into the amphitheatre just before the event and overcrowding at the single entrance gate could have led to the stampede. The as Athul Thampi, Ann Rifta, Sarah Thomas and Albin Joseph. While Athul, Ann, and Sarah were students of CUSAT, Albin had come to attend the tech fest.
State Higher Education Minister R Bindu has directed the Principal Secretary of Higher Education as well as the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of CUSAT to carry out an investigation into the incident.