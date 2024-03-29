Had no idea Chithram would be such a huge hit: Actor Ranjini to TNM

Strangely enough, it has never occurred to Ranjini to ask her father – who had pushed her to act in films at a very young age – which his favourite film of hers was. She has a faraway look as she thinks this, and then bursts into laughter as she often does. Yes, I should ask him, she says, sitting at a house in Thiruvananthapuram where the shooting of a Malayalam television series is going on. The actor, known to Malayalis for a number of memorable films she did in the late 80s and early 90s, including Chithram, Mukundetta Sumithra Vilikkunnu, Swathi Thirunal, Kottayam Kunjachan, and others, turned to television last year.

“I have been rejecting [offers from the] small screen for the past 13 years. Female portrayal [in television] is always a bit tough, they make you so evil,” she says, laughing. But when the producer of Seven Arts, the company that had introduced her to Malayalam cinema in the 80s, came with the offer, she could not say no. Since November last year, she has been playing Arundhathi Devi in the series Chandrikayilaliyunna Chandrakantham, and it is not an evil character like she feared. “She is a disciplinarian, a strong-headed character. I am liking it and I enjoy working with the team here. The director is excellent and all the technicians are wonderful,” Ranjini says.

Showbiz is only one of the many things she is involved in and for this, she shuttles between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, where she lives with her husband, in-laws, and a 10-year-old Lhasa Apso. Occasionally she also flies to Singapore, the country she grew up in as a fourth generation Tamil immigrant.