Ground report: Women bear the brunt of tidal flooding in central Kerala

“They had told me about their fears about the house, how difficult it was to go to the bathroom because the flushed-out water would come back inside with the flooding,” Dhanaja says, torn between worry and disbelief at what has become of the house. She is a resident of ward 4 of the panchayat who, having gone through similar troubles, decided to become a volunteer when a project was launched to deal with tidal flooding.

Tidal flooding, a phenomenon that causes low-lying areas to flood during high tides, was not so frequent in Kochi, which is now under an increasing risk of rising sea levels according to a recent IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report. Earlier, tidal flooding took place only in the months of November and December, but several factors, climate change leading the list, have now made it a year-round occurrence. Water entered houses in coastal areas like Ezhikkara, a village in Ernakulam’s Paravur district. Other villages in Kochi like Puthenvelikara, Kumbalangi, and parts of Vypin, have all borne the wrath of tidal flooding.

Suma Rajesh, a member of the Ezhikkara panchayat tells TNM that there are 14 wards in Ezhikkara, out of which the most affected are 1, 11, and 14. “Ward 11 is close to [Lake] Veeranpuzha from where the water flows into the houses. Four hundred families live there,” she says .