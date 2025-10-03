Ground Report: In Kerala, Brahmin Tantris boycott a temple over an OBC garland maker

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

KS Anurag has spent the past two weeks adjusting to a grueling new schedule at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala. As a 'Kazhakam' employee, he now rises at 2 am for temple duties, catches a brief afternoon nap, and works until 8 or 8.30 pm. While the hours are unfamiliar, the work itself is not—making flower garlands and assisting in rituals at the shrine dedicated to Bharata, brother of Sri Rama, in Thrissur district.

Anurag is an Ezhava, classified as the Other Backwards Class (OBC) in the state, and his appointment was from a rank list of the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB). But the job could be secured only after a legal fight and at the cost of hostility from Brahmin Tanthris and dominant caste families that held the ‘kazhakam’ job as ‘karayma’ or hereditary right.

“In the language of communists, this is a revolution,” Anurag told TNM. But the going hasn’t been easy for him or the Koodalmanikyam Devaswom, where he is employed.

Five out of the six Tantris, from priestly Brahmin families who hold the right to advise the Koodalmanikyam temple on vedic laws that govern its sanctum and conduct special rites, have since then stayed away from the temple. Critics allege that the ‘boycott’ is nothing but discrimination on the basis of caste because they don’t like working with someone way below the caste hierarchy.

The standoff at Koodalmanikyam reveals how deeply entrenched caste barriers in Kerala are despite the historic Temple Entry Proclamation of 1936, which allowed entry of all Hindus in temples. The conflict over Anurag's appointment through a merit-based recruitment process shows caste hierarchies continue to govern these spaces—not through physical barriers at temple gates, but through preservation of hereditary rights over ritual roles.

A long history of caste exclusion

The Koodalmanikyam temple, believed to be India's only shrine with Bharata as the presiding deity, is part of the 'Nalambalam' darshan—a traditional pilgrim circuit where devotees visit four temples dedicated to Lord Sri Rama and his brothers in a single day. The temple is also known for its koothambalams, performance spaces where Kutiyattam, a form of Sanskrit theatre with UNESCO heritage tag, is staged.

Nearly nine decades after Kerala's temples were opened to Hindus of all castes, the koothambalams at Koodalmanikyam continue to restrict performances exclusively to artists from the Chakyar and Nambiar communities, maintaining caste-based exclusion in this sacred performance space.

Before India attained independence, the temple enclave was fiefdom of the priests and even the king couldn’t enter its premises without their permission. The Brahmins who exercised feudal control over the property, practised caste discrimination and untouchability with impunity.

Ancestors of Tantri families, which now oppose the appointment of Anurag, had written a 65 page letter to the Tranvancore king against the Temple Entry Proclamation, issued on November 12, 1936. The temple enclave, which stood in the erstwhile Cochin state, and adjacent roads remained inaccessible to lowered caste people despite the proclamation.