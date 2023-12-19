‘Governor showed that Kerala’s law and order is safe and healthy’: Pinarayi Vijayan

“The protests that the Governor witnessed are those that emerged when an issue came up that demanded protests against him. There is no need to see other sides to it. The protestors are not goondas or criminals like the Governor said. They are the students who hold the future promises of our land. All they did was to question the Governor, who in his role as Chancellor, did things that should not have been done. When their initial protests were not heeded, the students intensified their protests. It shows the strength of democracy and the uniqueness of Kerala,” the CM said.

Following this, a reporter asked the CM if the protests of the Congress, Youth Congress, and the Kerala Students Union against the government and its Nava Kerala Sadas programme are “democratic”. He replied, “Anybody has the right to protest democratically. Whether the protest should be democratic or not is for them to decide. But they also should say what they are protesting against.”

To this, the reporter said that the protestors have cited the government’s “wasteful spending” as the reason for the protest. The reporter also pointed out that the protesters were being manhandled not by the police, but by the workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the CM’s personal security personnel. This observation was followed by the question whether this was the right action to take. Pinarayi responded by asking her which media organisation she represented and laughed before he proceeded to give the answer.

Even on Tuesday, workers of the Youth Congress and DYFI clashed in Kollam.