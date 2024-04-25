Four women with intellectual disabilities run this handicraft store in Kozhikode

Running her fingers gently across the petals, Anjali gives us a short tutorial on how to make a fabric flower, before spinning a mallet around a singing bowl and suggesting that this too is a good buy. She, with Tina and Anjana, three of the four saleswomen with intellectual disabilities employed at the Sargasheshi handicraft place in Kozhikode, rattle off the benefits and prices of the artefacts like seasoned professionals. Anushree, the fourth salesperson, is not there on the April day we visit the place. But all four faces have become familiar to many on social media after news of their success story began spreading.

“The perception has always been that people with intellectual disabilities cannot work or earn for themselves, that they will always be dependent on others. Success stories like these are changing that,” says Dr MK Jayaraj, who is one of the main forces behind the Sargasheshi initiative.