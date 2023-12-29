Forceps in abdomen: Kozhikode police file chargesheet against four accused

The police have filed a charge sheet against four individuals in connection with an alleged case of medical negligence in which a pair of forceps was left in the abdomen of KK Harshina from Kozhikode. The police have named CK Rameshan, an assistant professor of Gynecology at Government Medical College, M Shahina, a gynecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam, who previously worked at Kozhikode MCH and KG Manju and M Rehana, both staff nurses at Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

The 750-page charge sheet was filed by the investigators at the Kunnamangalam court in Kozhikode. The incident dates back to 2017 when Harshina underwent a C-section surgery at Kozhikode Medical College. Subsequently, she experienced persistent stomach pain, leading to an MRI scan in 2022 that revealed the presence of a pair of artery forceps left inside her abdomen during the surgery. The surgical instrument was later successfully removed through another medical procedure.

Harshina, since discovering the medical oversight, has been tirelessly fighting for justice, demanding compensation and accountability from the hospital staff responsible for the negligence. In response to her persistent efforts, an investigation was initiated by the hospital, although initial attempts failed to identify the individuals responsible for the oversight.