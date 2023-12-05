In India, many women’s lives are shattered by surgical forceps left in the abdomen

Typically, in cases of medical negligence, the doctor and assisting staff members are made a party in the case. The hospital is also liable, and this is called vicarious liability where an employer becomes vicariously liable for a lapse from an employee. Shankar added that while hospitals prefer to settle the matter by paying compensation, the odds are still stacked in their favour.

“First of all, no doctor will testify against another doctor. The imbalance of power is huge when a common person decides to go to court against a community of often powerful professionals. Courts can refer the case to a government medical board for testimony but again, very few courts do this suo motu unless an applicant specifically asks for it. As for compensation, in my experience I have seen that it takes generations compared to vehicle or other claims that are passed quickly in consumer courts,” he said.

There are, of course, several doctors who testify in court, explaining facts as they have witnessed. TNM reached out to a surgeon who testified in a similar medical negligence case, and because the matter is subjudice, he refused to give an elaborate comment. Nonetheless, he said that he told the court what he saw when he assisted in the surgery to remove the forceps from the woman’s body.

Shankar also observed from experience that most judges in consumer courts are unable to make a precise conclusion in the absence of third-party testimony and often ask the aggrieved patient and family to settle for whatever compensation the hospital or doctor may be willing to offer. “The party will finally just take what is given and leave because otherwise, the case would drag on with no end in sight,” he said.

Hafsa’s family is also awaiting a compensation order from the consumer court so that they can pay back the cost incurred at Unity Health Complex to remove the scissors from her abdomen and other follow-ups. “The hospital treated her on credit. The bill is Rs 10 lakh and we are hoping to pay it once the case comes through. My sister suffered a lot and she will never come back. In her last years, she was always in pain and had to use a urine drainage bag. Had the doctors given her appropriate post-operative care, she need not have suffered so badly,” her brother Moideen said.

Maheshwari and her husband had initially lodged a complaint at the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad, but later withdrew it after the hospital agreed to treat her free for life.

The problem, however, is not just limited to finance. Sloppy post-operative care, lack of proper diagnostic investigations, and the reluctance of doctors to take the concerns of patients seriously make medical procedures a nightmare for many women like Hafsa and Maheshwari.

But doctors have another side of the story to tell, although they agree that such negligence should never happen.

What doctors have to say





In Kerala, 32-year-old Harshina has been protesting inaction from authorities after surgical forceps were left in her abdomen post a C-section surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in 2017. The forceps remained inside her for five years, throughout which she suffered extreme pain. The forceps were removed in October 2022, but she is yet to receive compensation.

Dr Sulphi, a central working committee member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest represented organisation of doctors in the country, said that Harshina’s is a notorious case of negligence. He pointed out that medical negligence is also a mix of many systemic shortcomings that individual doctors are often powerless to remedy.

“No doctor will purposefully land themselves in trouble by doing something like this. So we must also look at whether our system is conducive for doctors to give patients and surgical procedures enough time,” he said, elaborating on how such lapses are cumulative outcomes of many intersecting factors. One crucial point he made was about understaffing and the lack of scrub nurses in India.

Scrub nurses are nursing professionals who assist surgeons and medical staff in the operation theatre. They are responsible for making sure the surgery is ready to be executed, including keeping count of the surgical instruments used and numbering them before and after use. While hospitals in most countries in the West have scrub nurses, Dr Sulphi said Indian hospitals do not. “This could be because it is not affordable for hospitals, but that cannot be an excuse. Often, while a surgeon in the West sees a maximum of 15 patients in a day, here government surgeons meet at least 200 patients. We are understaffed and overworked, sometimes making it impossible to give individual patients enough time for post-operative examinations,” he noted.

Dr Anupama R, Managing Director and chief consultant gynaecologist at PRAN Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, also echoed Dr Sulphi’s thoughts. “First of all, there is no justifying medical negligence. But as doctors, we also have concerns that need intervention. In a major surgery, the surgeon will definitely be concentrating on the big, apparent problems. So quite a lot depends on the staff members who are assisting, to keep a tab on aspects that the surgeon may not. In the government sector as well, nursing staff and doctors are so overworked that in the absence of more hands and minds to assist in the operation theatre, things sometimes go wrong. Working consecutive night shifts also takes a toll on them,” she said.

But Maheshwari, Hafsa, and Harshina did go to their respective doctors complaining of pain post-surgery, and were not taken seriously. Though this is a lapse, Dr Anupama threw light on why detecting instruments in the abdomen is tricky and how outcomes differ according to the material that the instrument is made of and the patient’s gender.