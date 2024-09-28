Five months on, political storm still brews over Thrissur Pooram: Here’s why

Kerala’s iconic Thrissur Pooram continues to be at the centre of a political controversy months after it ended because of allegations that traditions associated with the festival were deliberately disrupted by the police and it was politically motivated. The pageant that marks the culmination of Pooram fell on April 19 this year, seven days before Kerala went to the Lok Sabha polls.

The allegations surrounding the incident have refused to died down despite a 1600-page report submitted by Law and Order ADGP MR Ajit Kumar, who is battling several controversies including holding private parleys with top RSS leaders, stating that there was no external interference behind the disruptions faced during the conduct of Pooram and blaming the failures on the inexperience of Thrissur city police commissioner Ankit Asokan.

According to media reports, the State Police Chief has recommended a comprehensive probe into allegations of Pooram sabotage. The Communist Party of India (CPI), part of the ruling front, Opposition leaders and PV Anwar, an MLA in the ruling front, who made several allegations against the ADGP had alleged that the conspiracy angle was overlooked during the probe.

Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a keen three-cornered political contest between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suresh Gopi, an actor with huge fan-following, Communist Party of India’s (CPI) VS Sunilkumar and K Muraleedharan of the Congress. While the police said the actions were part of a strict security protocol it became a political controversy as many alleged the officers acted with an ulterior motive to discredit the Left front government in power. Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat rendering a shocking defeat to the Left, adding credence to the allegations that events that happened during Pooram festivities played a role in this defeat.

Allegations of Pooram disruption

Thrissur Pooram is a festival that attracts millions of fans and devotees who converge in Thekkinkadu Maidan adjacent to the Vadakkunnathan Temple where they witness colourful pageantry and fireworks that last till the next day's dawn. Two temple administrations Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady hold a major stake in the conduct of the festival. But on the Pooram day this year, as Madathil Varavu, an important event of the festival that involves deities of Thiruvambadi Devaswom being taken out in a procession accompanied by panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), it encountered police barricades leading to an altercation with devotees.

The Paramekkavu side, which undertook a similar procession, also faced police barricades as part of extra security measures imposed by the police who feared attempts to cause disruptions. The happenings delayed several events associated with the Pooram including the fireworks which could be held only at 7 in the morning.

This led to allegations of police highhandedness and disrespect towards Pooram traditions.

CPI leader and former LDF Minister VS Sunil Kumar lost no time in alleging that there could be a conspiracy behind the Pooram disruption, as it would help the BJP which promotes the agenda of Hindutva.

A probe into the issue was ordered by the Chief Minister on April 21, calling the disruption a "serious lapse." In June 2024, Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan was transferred, having been held responsible for the lapses during the festival.

CPI, Congress want probe into conspiracy

Despite initial promises to submit a report within a week, no progress was made until five months later. The delay drew widespread criticism from the Opposition. Recently, after a media report quoting an RTI reply said no enquiry was being held into the issue, the Chief Minister broke his silence. On September 22, he said the RTI officer had made an error and that an inquiry was ordered. The next day, MR Ajith Kumar submitted his report, which dismissed the conspiracy allegations.

“There must be an inquiry into what happened at Pooram. Before the next Pooram, the public deserves to know whether it was used for political gain. It’s evident that the NDA candidate's victory was linked to the Pooram, and the people need to know who was behind it,” Sunil Kumar demanded while speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 24.

On Wednesday, September 25, a video surfaced showing Union Minister Suresh Gopi arriving at the Pooram venue in an ambulance allegedly when these disruptions were happening. The CPI, which is part of the ruling front and the Opposition parties have alleged that his entry in an ambulance was part of a larger conspiracy.

ADGP Ajit Kumar’s alleged role in Pooram disruption became a talking point after Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan claimed that the senior police officer held secret meetings with top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in 2023, further fueling speculations. His first meeting with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale took place at Thrissur in May 2023. This allegation is currently being probed and the ADGP was made to provide a statement to the State Police Chief.

Both the Opposition Congress and the CPI linked these meetings to the disruption of Thrissur Pooram, arguing that the turmoil was used to inflame Hindu sentiments. Nilambur MLA PV Anwar, who has now announced his exit from the LDF fold had raised several allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, including that the ADGP had acted as his agent while meeting RSS leaders. CM has denied these allegations.

The CPI, which has rubbished the ADGP’s report, has now demanded a comprehensive probe into the Pooram fiasco to bring out any conspiracy behind the disruption.