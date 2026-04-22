Fireworks tragedy: Govt and temple authorities to decide on Thrissur Pooram conduct

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following the tragic fireworks explosion that killed 13 people, the Thrissur Pooram Committee said a decision on how to proceed with Thrissur Pooram and its associated fireworks will be made after discussions with authorities. Thrissur Pooram is a popular temple festival in Kerala, scheduled to take place on April 26 at the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan told the media that the state government will take a decision after discussions with both the Thiruvamabady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms. He also said a judicial probe into the accident will be conducted and announced financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

The fire occurred in Mundathikode near Thrissur on April 21, when a powerful explosion at a fireworks unit killed 13 and left several others critically injured. Authorities said the death toll is expected to rise. The unit produced fireworks material for Thrissur Pooram-related displays at the Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Thiruvambady Devaswom Secretary K Gireesh Kumar said that Thiruvambady can't make a unilateral decision. “People from the festival committee also died. Any further steps will be taken only after discussions with the government, the police, and other officials,” he added.

Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary V Rajesh said, “When so many people die, the public are emotional. Taking that into account, and also considering the customs, what we intend is a balanced approach. We will act in coordination with whatever the district administration says.”

According to reports, final decisions will be taken following a meeting with Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan on April 23.