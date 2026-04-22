PM Modi announces compensation after Thrissur firecracker blast kills 13

Saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker facility in Thrissur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 21, expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies.

Describing the incident as profoundly tragic, the Prime Minister said he was anguished by the scale of the loss of life, which has cast a shadow over the region ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram festivities.

The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000. He also stated that the government stands firmly with the affected families and assured them that all necessary assistance will be extended without delay.

According to official reports, 13 people have died in the explosion so far, while 13 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The condition of five of the injured is reported to be serious, with medical teams providing intensive care and closely monitoring their progress.

The explosion at a fireworks unit in Thrissur took place on Tuesday during preparations for the festival’s grand fireworks display, triggering a massive fire, sending thick smoke across the area and causing panic among workers and nearby residents.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post on social media platform X, the President said she was saddened by the incident and offered prayers for the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. The Vice-President too expressed anguish and extended condolences.

Following the incident, the Prime Minister directed Thrissur MP and Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi to immediately proceed to the city. Responding to the direction, Gopi said he was en route to Delhi airport to take a flight to Kochi and would continue to Thrissur by road.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling the explosion heartbreaking and noting the scale of devastation at the fireworks facility. He said his thoughts are with the bereaved families and urged authorities to ensure swift rescue efforts, along with immediate and adequate medical care for all those injured.

Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her condolences, stating she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion. She extended her sympathies to the grieving families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, while expressing solidarity with all those affected.

Communist Party of India Secretary Binoy Viswam expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and said he shares in their deep grief. He urged the government to ensure adequate compensation and immediate specialised treatment for the injured, and said the tragedy calls for serious reflection by festival committees and religious scholars on the continued use of hazardous explosive materials in festival-related activities.