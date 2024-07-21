FIR against two stores in Thiruvananthapuram for dumping waste into drains

Popular jewellery store Pothys Swarna Mahal in Thiruvananthapuram was shut down by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Sunday, July 21, after it was found illegally disposing of sewage waste into drains.

On July 20, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran received a video through WhatsApp where Pothys Swarna Mahal near Ayurveda College was caught directly dumping sewage waste into the drains. Following this complaint, the Corporation officials conducted an inspection and confirmed the incident.

Subsequently, the Mayor directed the police to file a case against the jewellery store.

Following this, the Thampanoor police booked the establishment under sections 271 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They also invoked the Kerala Panchayat Raj act.

Along with Pothys, the Mayor said that the corporation also took legal action against Attakulangara-based Ramachandran Textiles for discharging sewage waste into the drains.

Following the recent death of a sanitation worker who died while cleaning the Amayizhanjan canal in the capital city, the Corporation has launched a special drive against commercial establishments which have been violating the norms and letting sewage into canals.

The Corporation faced severe backlash after the sanitation worker’s death, pointing to improper waste management.

Through a Facebook post, the city’s Mayor said that she has instructed police to maintain vigilance and file FIR against people who dump waste in public places at night. “Strong actions are being taken to prevent the disposal of waste in public places and water bodies. Let us move forward for a clean city,” Mayor said.