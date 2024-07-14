Sanitation worker goes missing in Tvm canal, questions arise on canal upkeep

Over 24 hours since a sanitation worker went missing while cleaning a canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, July 13, the Fire and Rescue Services officials said they suspect that he might be trapped amid the massive waste buildup in the canal. Joy, a 42-year-old cleaning worker, had gone missing while cleaning Aamayizhanjanthodu, a prime canal waterway which has been contaminated with trash over the years. Fire force officials said the search and rescue operation is still underway.

Speaking to TNM, officials said the search is challenging due to the waste deposits in the canal that has created an oxygen deficiency beneath the water. “We have completed a full-fledged search at the place where he went missing. The area is filled with waste, and we went as deep as we could. But the oxygen level is very low there, and if we go deeper that would put our lives at risk. We are doing as much as we can,” a rescue official said.

The official also pointed out that there are gaps between the waste that has built up in the canal, and it is possible Joy might have been able to move through these gaps. “But the canal goes around the city,” he added.

Fire and Rescue Services chairperson K Padmakumar told the media that they would immediately open a control room and make sure all requirements are specified to the rescue operators. “We don’t know the route of the canal under the railway track. We have asked the railway authorities to provide the map. Currently, three teams are taking turns to conduct the rescue operation one by one. The rescue operation will continue for 24 hours,” he said.

The canal is filled with plastic waste, sewage, medical waste, meat market waste, construction site sludge, as well as waste from households and restaurants. To facilitate rescue operations, the waste deposits have now been cleared from many areas. Currently, divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are descending into the areas where the waste has been cleared.

The Kerala government also requested five to ten expert divers from the Indian Navy for a more intensive search through the tunnels. As per reports, they will arrive this evening.