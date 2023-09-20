Explainer: Kerala train arson case and the row over IG Vijayan's suspension

It was on May 18 that the Kerala government suspended Inspector General of Police (IG) P Vijayan from service, in connection with an alleged information leak regarding the transfer of the from Maharashtra to Kerala. The information allegedly leaked to a news channel was considered by the police top brass as a security breach. Now, for a second time, Chief Secretary of the state V Venu has submitted a report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recommending the withdrawal of the IG’s suspension. After then Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant opposed their first recommendation, the four-member IAS review committee chaired by Venu clarified in their second report that Vijayan’s reinstatement would not cause any deterrence to the department’s investigation into the case. Referring to Vijayan as a competent officer, the report said he should not be removed from the force without reason. CM Pinarayi will now make the final decision.
The suspension order against the IG, issued on May 18 on the basis of a report by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar, had triggered a row in both police and political circles. A and police officers argued that Vijayan had fallen victim to a feud between the state’s senior officers. They also questioned his suspension without providing an opportunity to provide an explanation. But some others asserted that the officer committed a serious breach of security while the arson case accused was being brought to Kerala. As Vijayan continues to refute all charges against him, here’s what we know about the incident so far.
Events that led to the suspension
The suspect in the infamous arson attack, which caused the death of three people including a woman and her two-year-old niece and injured many others, was arrested from a hospital at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and transported to Kerala on the night of April 4. The man, identified as Delhi native Shahrukh Saifi, had caused widespread panic after he sprinkled petrol on the seated passengers of the D1 coach of the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive train just two days ago on April 2. The three people who died were trying to escape when they fell off from the train.
At the time, IG Vijayan was heading the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police. As per the report submitted by ADGP Ajith Kumar, after Shahrukh Saifi’s arrest in Ratnagiri, Vijayan and a grade Sub Inspector (SI) named Manoj Kumar K had contacted the officers who were accompanying the accused to Kerala, even though neither of them were part of the investigation. Ajith Kumar stated in the report that this was a major security lapse, subsequently entrusting ADGP (Headquarters) K Padmakumar to conduct further inquiry into the incident.
Before the suspension order was issued, Vijayan was removed from his position as the ATS chief and the managing director of Kerala Books and Publications Society. The disciplinary action was based on the possibility that a terrorist attack could have taken place due to the disclosure of the accused’s route of travel.
Security breach or police infighting?
Soon after IG Vijayan’s suspension, that senior police officers were targeting him for coordinating with central agencies to nab the accused, which some thought caused the Kerala Police to lose due credit for its role in the case. In his response to the government, Vijayan said he was acting on the DGP’s instructions, based on which he had contacted Kerala cadre IG Anoop Kuruvila John, who was a senior executive director in the Union Cabinet Secretariat. With Anoop’s help, agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Maharashtra and Karnataka ATS, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police teams, and the Railway Police Force became involved in the search for the accused. Shahrukh Saifi was subsequently caught by the Maharashtra ATS on April 4.
Supporters of IG Vijayan also pointed out that it was the Maharashtra ATS who released the photo and the video of the accused, and that top officials including the ADGP, IG, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), the SP, and even media persons had spoken to the officer accompanying the accused, but the blame only fell on Vijayan. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan too alleged that it was police infighting that led to Vijayan’s suspension, adding that the move further justified the Opposition’s belief that it was police failure that led to the fatal attack on the train.
Vijayan, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, has won many accolades including a Social Excellence Award for his contributions to the state and the police force. He was once appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his flagship programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for his implementation of the Punyam Poonkavanam project, an initiative aimed at a sustainably responsible pilgrimage to Sabarimala. He was also listed as one of the 100 people to take part in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which he could not attend after failing to receive permission from the state government.
Vijayan has been bestowed with laurels including the Indian President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2015. He has also received the Kerala Chief Minister’s Award in 2014 for Public Policy Innovation for initiating and implementing the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme, as well as in 2019 for his project titled Our Responsibility to Children (ORC).
The Chief Secretary-led review committee said it is recommending Vijayan’s reinstatement taking into consideration his excellent service record. The report also said that the IG and the ADGP would get a chance to explain their sides during the departmental inquiry, after which action can be taken if necessary. Besides Venu, the committee comprised Additional Chief Secretaries Sharada Muralidharan, Bishwanath Sinha, and KR Jyothilal.