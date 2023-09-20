Explainer: Kerala train arson case and the row over IG Vijayan's suspension

It was on May 18 that the Kerala government suspended Inspector General of Police (IG) P Vijayan from service, in connection with an alleged information leak regarding the transfer of the Kozhikode train arson attack accused from Maharashtra to Kerala. The information allegedly leaked to a news channel was considered by the police top brass as a security breach. Now, for a second time, Chief Secretary of the state V Venu has submitted a report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recommending the withdrawal of the IG’s suspension. After then Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant opposed their first recommendation, the four-member IAS review committee chaired by Venu clarified in their second report that Vijayan’s reinstatement would not cause any deterrence to the department’s investigation into the case. Referring to Vijayan as a competent officer, the report said he should not be removed from the force without reason. CM Pinarayi will now make the final decision.

The suspension order against the IG, issued on May 18 on the basis of a report by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar, had triggered a row in both police and political circles. A section of politicians and police officers argued that Vijayan had fallen victim to a feud between the state’s senior officers. They also questioned his suspension without providing an opportunity to provide an explanation. But some others asserted that the officer committed a serious breach of security while the arson case accused was being brought to Kerala. As Vijayan continues to refute all charges against him, here’s what we know about the incident so far.

Events that led to the suspension

The suspect in the infamous arson attack, which caused the death of three people including a woman and her two-year-old niece and injured many others, was arrested from a hospital at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and transported to Kerala on the night of April 4. The man, identified as Delhi native Shahrukh Saifi, had caused widespread panic after he sprinkled petrol on the seated passengers of the D1 coach of the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive train just two days ago on April 2. The three people who died were trying to escape when they fell off from the train.

At the time, IG Vijayan was heading the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police. As per the report submitted by ADGP Ajith Kumar, after Shahrukh Saifi’s arrest in Ratnagiri, Vijayan and a grade Sub Inspector (SI) named Manoj Kumar K had contacted the officers who were accompanying the accused to Kerala, even though neither of them were part of the investigation. Ajith Kumar stated in the report that this was a major security lapse, subsequently entrusting ADGP (Headquarters) K Padmakumar to conduct further inquiry into the incident.