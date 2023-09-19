Kerala Minister shares experience of caste discrimination from temple priests

K Radhakrishnan, Kerala Minister for Devaswom, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, has alleged caste discrimination at a temple in Payyanur in Kannur district, which he visited for an inauguration.

Speaking at a function organised by the Velan Service Society, a Scheduled Caste community organisation, in Kottayam on September 17, Sunday, the minister spoke about the discrimination he faced from temple priests, who placed a lighted lamp on the ground instead of handing it over to him during the inaugural function. Radhakrishnan hails from Scheduled Caste community.

“A few months ago I went to a temple for an event. The head priest there brought the lighted lamp and I thought he wanted to hand it to me. He lit the big traditional lamp at first, then I thought that might be the tradition there. Then the small lamp was handed over to the assistant priest, who also lit the big one. Even then I thought they would hand over the lamp to me, but it did not happen. He kept that lamp on the floor, expecting me to take it from there,” said Radhakrishnan, adding that he did not do that, and also expressed his objection during his speech.

“I told them they have no untouchability towards the money I give, but I am the one who is untouchable. I said that in front of the head priest,¨ he said.

The incident happened in Nambiatrakovval Siva Temple in Payyanur, on January 26, 2023. The minister had reached there for an inaugural function. The video of the event attests to the allegations raised by Radhakrishnan. Later the temple committee executive member TA Beena picked up the lamp and offered it to the Minister but he refused to take it. Even TI Madhusoodanan, MLA from Payyannur, refused to light the lamp.

In his speech, the Minister said he had been facing caste discrimination from his childhood and that is why he was not ready to pick up the lamp from the floor.