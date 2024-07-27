Explained: The row behind Kerala appointing officer for ‘external cooperation’

The Kerala Government’s recent decision to appoint IAS officer K Vasuki as ‘state’s secretary in charge of matters concerning external cooperation’ has sparked a controversy, with several BJP leaders and even the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) coming out saying that foreign affairs are the “sole prerogative” of the Union Government. They also accused the Kerala Government of intruding into matters beyond the constitutional jurisdiction of a state government.

On Thursday, July 26, nine days after the Kerala Government issued the order regarding Vasuki’s appointment, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The Constitution of India under the seventh schedule, list 1 (of the) Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government. It is not a concurrent subject and definitely not a state subject. Our position is that State governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction."

Prior to this, BJP state president K Surendran had criticised the Pinarayi-Vijayan-led Kerala Government, accusing it of “blatant overreach” and violation of the Union list of the Constitution. “The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution. The LDF government has no mandate for foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM Pinarayi Vijayan trying to establish Kerala as a separate nation?,” Surendran said.

After the appointment stirred up a row, Kerala Chief Secretary, V Venu issued a clarification that the post was created in an effort to establish relationships for the development of the state. “The Kerala Government is not ignorant of the fact that foreign affairs come under the subjects of the Union Government. Several foreign agencies, institutions working in embassies in foreign countries are regularly in contact with Kerala Government as well as other state governments as well,” Venu said.

He went on to add that it is through these communications that cooperative relationships are built in the fields of commerce, culture and industry. The Kerala Chief Secretary also clarified that the move was not meant to engage in any sort of diplomatic relations, which he understands is the jurisdiction of the Union Government.

While there have been criticisms, several constitutional experts as well as various veteran diplomats have come out in support of Kerala Government's move.

Speaking to The Hindu, veteran diplomat and former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony pointed out that the MEA has a state’s division created specifically to help states for external contact. “The State government of Haryana has a similar official. How come MEA has never raised any objection when it comes to activities of Gujarat and Haryana? Why suddenly an objection to Kerala?,” asked Venu Rajamony.

Haryana has a dedicated Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD) responsible for liaising with Indian missions abroad and Foreign Missions in India on matters related to investment, employment and skill development and assistance to the diaspora.

Former Indian diplomat TP Sreenivasan said while replying to a user on X platform that the Kerala Government’s decision is part of the cooperative federalism introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government. “Today there is a Division in the MEA for States and states have been asked to designate an officer to deal with international cooperation. IFS officers can also be designated,” Sreenivasan said.