ED to probe ‘Manjummel Boys’ producers for alleged money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to the three producers of the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys—Soubin Shahir, Shawn Antony, and Babu Shahir. According to media reports, the three accused have been summoned by the ED at its Kochi office. The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the producers due to a report submitted by the Maradu police station in Ernakulam to the Kerala High Court on May 29. Maradu police told the court that they had found producers had committed financial fraud . Earlier in April, the police had registered an FIR based on the complaint of one of the film's investors Siraj Valiyathara Hameed.

In June, Maradu police had also told TNM that Siraj, who invested Rs 7 crore in the film on the promise of receiving 40% of the net profit, has not received his profit share nor his full investment from the producer trio. According to the police, Siraj has received only Rs 50 lakhs of his total investment, even after the film became a massive hit and made about Rs 250 crores.

In November 2023, the three producers signed a contract with Siraj, who agreed to invest Rs 7 crore for the production of the film for a 40 per cent share of the net profit. After the film became a hit, Siraj alleged that the producers failed to keep their word as he approached a commercial court, seeking action against the producers. The court, at the time, issued an ex-parte order attaching the accounts of Parava Films–the film production banner. Siraj had then filed a criminal complaint with Maradu police, alleging that the producers had cheated him.