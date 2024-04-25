Producers of Manjummel Boys booked after investor alleges non-payment

The producers of the recent Malayalam blockbuster film Manjummel Boys have been booked by the Kerala police for alleged cheating and conspiracy. The Maradu police, on Wednesday, April 24, registered a case against actor-producer Soubin Shahir, Shawn Antony, and Babu Shahir, based on a court petition by Siraj Valiyathara, one of the film's investors.

Siraj, who hails from Kerala’s Aroor, filed a petition at the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate court, claiming that the makers of Manjummel Boys — Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony — guaranteed him a 40% profit share upon the film’s release, leading him to invest Rs 7 crores. In his petition , he said that the producers did not give him any money, not even the amount he had invested, despite the film being a huge success.