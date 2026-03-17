Dr Vandana Das murder case: Sessions Court in Kerala finds accused Sandeep guilty

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The Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday, March 17, found the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case guilty. The court will pronounce the sentence on March 19. On 10 May 2023, G Sandeep, fatally stabbed 22-year-old Vandana, a final-year MBBS student doing her house surgency at the Taluk hospital in Kottarakkara, Kollam.

The defence argued that Sandeep had shown signs of mental illness before, during, and after the incident. However, according to reports, Additional Sessions Judge P N Vinod found that the accused does not qualify for protection under section 84 of the IPC, which provides a legal defence for an individual with unsound mind. The court found Sandeep guilty of murder and convicted him under eight sections of the IPC.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am on 10 May. Sandeep, a school teacher, was brought to the hospital by the police for a medical examination after he suffered injuries in a scuffle with his neighbours. At the hospital, he went on a rampage with a pair of surgical scissors, stabbing Vandana multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

Vandana’s death triggered huge protests in the state. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Kerala has called for a 24-hour, state-wide strike between May 10 and 11, and doctors across the state joined the protests.

A week after the murder, the Kerala government approved an ordinance to amend the Hospital Protection Act in order to prevent attacks on health workers. The ordinance introduced stricter measures against violence directed at doctors and other healthcare professionals. According to the ordinance, anyone found guilty of causing serious injury to health workers could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.



Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved a compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to Vandana’s family. However, the parents refused to accept it.



