Documentary at Kerala fest honours 94-year-old GROW Vasu’s relentless activism

On top of the Varghese Memorial Book Stall in Kozhikode’s Pottammal Junction, in two rooms decked with photos on the walls and books on the tables lives Ayinoor Vasu, a 94-year-old man who refuses to move away from the revolutionary life he has led so far. Known more by the name he acquired later, GROW Vasu, he went to jail even at 94 for an earlier protest against encounter killings of Maoists. He chose jail for 46 days at his advanced age, refusing to sign a bail bond or pay a fine, asserting that he was free of guilt. If one were to describe him in a couple of words, one could call GROW Vasu a relentless activist, but he has a rich history to narrate, beginning with but not limited to the acts of naxalism that he is still most known for.

Arshaq, a filmmaker from Kozhikode, who grew up admiring ‘Vasuvettan’ (as townsfolk call him) as a hero, made an hour-long documentary about the nonagenarian, peppering it with animated visuals and gripping music to cover events of the past, and interviews of people who worked with him and with the man himself. “It began as an idea for a 10-minute film, but every time we visited him we would uncover something new about Vasuvettan that we knew had to be documented. This person, his life, it should all be documented, we knew, and that was a big responsibility,” Arshaq tells TNM.

The film is being screened at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) that is happening currently in Thiruvananthapuram.