‘Do as Modi says’: Mallika Sukumaran urges Keralites to support NDA candidates

Appearing in a campaign video posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, April 24, Malayalam actor Mallika Sukumaran called upon the people of Kerala to “do as Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,” and vote for a “good share of the candidates” suggested by Modi on polling day, April 26. “I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister, and that respect also extends to his candidates,” she said, seeking support for the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala.

Stating that a change is necessary in Kerala “which is going through a dangerous time,” Mallika said she hoped the situation would improve and that she was praying to god it would. “My request is that [people of Kerala] should obey Modi and do as he says. If you choose a good share of his candidates from Kerala when you vote on April 26, there is no doubt that the state would experience a noticeable change,” she said in the video.

Mallika Sukumaran, who has been a part of Malayalam cinema for five decades, is also the mother of actors Indrajith and Prithviraj. She last appeared in the film Queen Elizabeth starring Meera Jasmine and Narain.