Actor Shobana extends support to BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Tvm

After her presence and praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kerala in January this year, actor Shobana has once again extended her support to the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Appearing on a dais with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha election, Shobana expressed her support for him on the occasion of Vishu, celebrated as the Malayalam new year.

One of the most renowned actors and classical dancers in South India, Shobana called it a ‘fan moment’ when she met Narendra Modi in Thrissur earlier this year while he addressed a mass gathering of women. She is once again in Kerala – in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram – on the invitation of Modi to attend his campaign programme for Rajeev Chandrasekhar on April 15.

“It is a very special Vishu since I am spending a Vishu in Kerala after a long time. I am here in support of Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar and I’d like to wish him all the very best for the campaign,” she said on the morning of April 14, Vishu day.