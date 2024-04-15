Actor Shobana extends support to BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Tvm

After her presence and praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kerala in January this year, actor Shobana has once again extended her support to the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Appearing on a dais with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha election, Shobana expressed her support for him on the occasion of Vishu, celebrated as the Malayalam new year.
One of the most renowned actors and classical dancers in South India, Shobana called it a ‘fan moment’ when she met Narendra Modi in Thrissur earlier this year while he addressed a mass gathering of women. She is once again in Kerala – in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram – on the invitation of Modi to attend his campaign programme for Rajeev Chandrasekhar on April 15.
“It is a very special Vishu since I am spending a Vishu in Kerala after a long time. I am here in support of Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar and I’d like to wish him all the very best for the campaign,” she said on the morning of April 14, Vishu day.
To a question if she’d be joining the BJP and active politics, Shobana said that she should first learn to speak Malayalam properly to be able to make speeches. “I am just an actor with my own hopes and dreams,” she added.
Suresh Gopi, another actor who became a supporter and later a member of the BJP, is contesting the election as a candidate of Thrissur constituency, a seat he lost in the 2019 election. He had earlier said that Shobana would be a politician in the future and she should contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency as a candidate of the BJP. The two actors have worked together in several movies including the multiple-award winning classic Manichithrathazhu.