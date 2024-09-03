Director Ranjith approaches Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan has approached the Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, September 3, seeking anticipatory bail in the case of alleged sexual harassment filed by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra .

On August 26, Mitra filed a police complaint against Ranjith for misbehaving with her during the movie discussion of Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha in 2009. The film featured Mammootty, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili, in the lead roles.

In her complaint, Sreelekha wrote, “During the course of discussion, he clutch hold of my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realizing that his intentions are not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and returned to the hotel where I was staying. My bitter experience was shared on the next day to a script writer Sri Joshy Joseph. As I was not given the traveling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Sri Joshy Joseph (sic).”

Mitra said that as she was from Kolkata, she could not pursue the matter any further.

Following the complaint, the Ernakulam Town North Station booked Ranjith under section 354 (assault or criminal force on women) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the wake of the publication of Hema Committee report which established the wide prevalence of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, several women including Sreelekha Mitra have come forward to name the perpetrators. The Justice Hema Committee report was published on August 19, nearly after nearly five years.

Before approaching the police, Sreelekha spoke about the incident before the media last week. Documentary filmmaker Joshy Joseph also corroborated the incident.

Ranjith however denied the allegation. He subsequently resigned from his post as chairperson of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.