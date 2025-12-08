Dileep’s acquittal: AMMA says ‘let’s respect the court’

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our WhatsApp Channel.

After the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 sexual assault case on Monday, December 8, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) – an apex body of movie artists – issued a brief statement saying it “respects the court’s judgment.” The statement read: “Let law take its course. AMMA respects the court.”

Dileep, who was named as accused No. 8 in the case, had been charged with orchestrating the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actor. However, judge Honey Varghese ruled that he was not guilty. The court convicted the first six accused — NS Sunil (Pulsar Suni), Martin Antony, B Manikandan, VP Vijesh, H Salim, and Pradeep.

The six accused were convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 354 (use of force to outrage modesty of woman), 366 (kidnapping), 354B (use of force to disrobe woman) and 376D (gang rape).

They were also found guilty of offences under sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act for video recording the sexual assault.

For years, AMMA has faced criticism for being dominated by an “all-male power group,” accused of operating in ways that protect powerful insiders. The organisation has often been criticised for supporting Dileep throughout the case.

After the 2017 assault, AMMA publicly expressed solidarity with Dileep and opposed attempts to isolate him. At the time, Dileep was the association’s treasurer. He was removed from the organisation only after his arrest, following sustained pressure from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) — a group formed in the wake of the attack by actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal and directors Geethu Mohandas and Anjali Menon, among others.

However, in 2018 they reinstated Dileep, prompting outrage. Four members, including the survivor, resigned in protest, calling the reinstatement “inhumane” and “deceitful.” Some AMMA members defended the move on procedural grounds, arguing that his earlier expulsion had not followed due process.

The 2024 release of the Hema Committee Report commissioned by the Kerala government had exposed systemic abuse in the Malayalam film industry. The findings included rampant sexual harassment, casting-couch practices, unequal pay, unsafe workspaces, and a culture of fear that silenced survivors. The report described the industry as being controlled by a closed, male-dominated “mafia,” where women risked losing work if they spoke out.

Several senior AMMA office bearers were named in police cases soon after the report’s release. General secretary Siddique was accused of rape and criminal intimidation, and other prominent members, including a veteran director, were also implicated. On August 27, 2024, A.M.M.A’s entire 17-member executive committee including president Mohanlal resigned, citing “moral responsibility.”

In the most recent elections in August 2025, actor Shwetha Menon was elected president, defeating veteran actor Devan. Her victory is historic. She is the first woman to lead AMMA. Her victory is seen as a symbolic step toward reforming the organisation’s approach to gender representation and workplace culture.

But the election itself was contentious. Questions persist over whether members implicated in the Hema Report were allowed to contest, whether those accused still remain on the rolls, and whether women who resigned earlier – particularly the survivor – would be welcomed back into the association.