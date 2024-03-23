‘Derogatory remarks’: Human Rights Commission takes suo motu case against Sathyabhama

The Human Rights Commission in Kerala on Friday, March 22, took suo motu cognizance of casteist remarks by dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama allegedly against Mohiniyattam artiste RLV Ramakrishnan. In an interview given to a YouTube channel, Sathyabhama said that it is “disgusting” to watch male dancers perform Mohiniyattam and that even if they do, only “fair-skinned, good-looking men” are eligible to perform.

Human Rights Commission member VK Beena Kumari ordered that a report must be submitted within 15 days by the Thrissur district police chief and state Cultural Department.

“Only exceptionally handsome men look good while performing Mohiniyattam, which is a dance form meant for ‘mohinis’ (women). Some of these performers have complexions as dark as a crow, that even their own mothers would not want to look at them,” she had said.