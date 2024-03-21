Kalamandalam Sathyabhama under fire for casteist remarks on male Mohiniyattam dancers

Classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama is in the eye of a raging controversy in Kerala after making several discriminatory remarks, believed to be covertly directed at Mohiniyattam artist RLV Ramakrishnan, brother of the late Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani. Sathyabhama also used colourist adjectives to describe male dancers, stating that only “fair-skinned, good-looking men” are eligible to perform Mohiniyattam. She made these statements in an interview on a YouTube channel, the footage of which went viral and soon triggered a row.

In the interview, Sathyabhama said it is “disgusting” to watch male dancers perform Mohiniyattam. “Only exceptionally handsome men look good while performing Mohiniyattam which is meant for mohinis (women). Some of the performers' complexions are dark as a crow, and even their own mothers would not want to look at them,” she said, launching a vile attack on the bodies of male dancers.

RLV Ramakrishnan responded to the interview with a Facebook post on March 20 stating that it is difficult for a person like him, who comes from a Scheduled Caste, to continue in the profession due to the attitudes of seniors like Sathyabhama. Though Sathyabhama did not explicitly take his name in the interview, he alleged that her remarks were directed at him. He said that she had verbally abused him earlier also, when he was doing his doctorate at the Kerala Kalamandalam dance school. Ramakrishnan clarified that he would pursue the matter legally.