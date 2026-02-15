Days after influencer Chinnu Papu’s death, male friend dies by alleged suicide

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Nearly a week after the death of social media influencer K Reshma , popularly known as Chinnu Papu, her male friend was found dead inside his house on Sunday, February 15. The deceased, identified as Sandesh, was a 29-year-old native of Uliyathadukka in Kasaragod. He had earlier been questioned by the Kasaragod police in connection with Reshma’s death and was released the same day.

According to the Circle Inspector of the Kasaragod police station, preliminary investigation revealed that Sandesh died by suicide due to distress caused by Reshma’s death. “We questioned him nearly a week ago and found that he had no connection with Reshma’s death,” CI Nalinakshan told TNM.

Police confirmed that Reshma’s postmortem report indicated suicide, and no note was found. Following Sandesh’s death, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) for unnatural death, and inquest proceedings are currently underway.

Reshma was found dead inside her house in Kasaragod on Monday, February 9. According to reports, she had a love marriage and had finalised her divorce a month ago. The couple have a four-year-old child.

Reshma was popular on social media for creating content in her signature Kasaragod Malayalam accent and sometimes in Tulu. With over two lakh followers on Instagram, she featured her village and rural life in her reels and rose to popularity through her relatable content.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726