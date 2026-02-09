Kerala social media influencer Chinnu Papu found dead

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Social media influencer K Reshma, popularly known as Chinnu Papu, was found dead inside her house in Kerala’s Kasargod on Monday, 9 February. The 24-year-old native of Adhur, who reportedly died by suicide in her rented house, was rushed to the hospital by neighbours. But doctors declared that she was brought dead.

The Kasargod police have reportedly begun an investigation into her death.

Reports also indicate that Reshma had a love marriage and had just gotten divorced a month ago. The couple have a four-year-old child. The police's initial conclusion is that family conflicts could have contributed to her death.

Reshma was popular on social media for putting out content in her signature Kasargod Malayalam accent and sometimes in Tulu. With over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, she featured her village and rural life on her reels and rose to popularity.

Further details about her death and funeral proceedings are awaited.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726