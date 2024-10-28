Day after Kerala CM says no disruption in Thrissur Pooram, police register first case

The Kerala police, on Sunday, October 27, has registered a case regarding alleged disruption in the Thrissur Pooram festival earlier this year. This is the first case to be registered in the issue since the controversy erupted on April 19 this year, seven days before Kerala went to the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday had dismissed allegations that the Pooram was disrupted, stating that only fireworks were delayed.

Thrissur East police has reportedly registered the case without naming any accused, based on a report submitted by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case. According to reports , the case has been filed under charges of conspiracy, disrupting a religious festival and creating a rift between two groups. The case is under investigation by a team of seven police officers, headed by crime branch chief H Venkitesh.

The Thrissur Pooram festival is known for its pompous celebration every year. This year, there was a delay in the iconic fireworks display and protests reported in the celebration. The issue began around 11 pm on April 19 after authorities imposed stringent measures on public access to Swaraj ground, the venue of the Pooram festivities. Tensions escalated due to the restricted entry and minor clashes were reported, resulting in the postponement of the scheduled nighttime fireworks to the following day at around 6 am. There were also allegations that even elephant processions, temple committee members, and panchavadyam (an orchestra of five instruments) artistes were blocked by the police.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K Muraleedharan, who lost the elections to BJP’s Suresh Gopi, alleged that the clashes were a hidden agenda by the Union and state governments to sabotage the Pooram. Suresh Gopi had accused the CPI(M) of orchestrating disruptions for electoral gains while Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate VS Sunil Kumar blamed the police for mishandling the situation.

A probe into the issue was ordered by the Chief Minister on April 21, calling the disruption a "serious lapse." In June 2024, Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan was transferred, having been held responsible for the lapses during the festival. In September, Law and Order ADGP MR Ajit Kumar submitted a 1600-page report stating that there was no external interference behind the disruptions faced during the conduct of Pooram and blaming the failures on the inexperience of Thrissur city police commissioner Ankit Asokan.