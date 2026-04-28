Dalit organisations hold hartal in Kerala over dental student Nithin Raj’s death

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Several Dalit organisations in Kerala have called for a hartal across the state on Tuesday, April 28, in protest against the death of Nithin Raj (22), a first-year BDS student at a private college in Kannur’s Anjarakandy. A native of Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram, Nithin died by suicide on April 10, allegedly due to harassment, including casteist remarks and body shaming, from his professors. The accused in the case were identified as Dr MK Ram, former head of the Anatomy Department at Nithin’s college, and another faculty member, Sangeetha Nambiar.

The hartal will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm. The Nithin Raj Action Council, formed in the aftermath of Nithin's death, which is backing the hartal along with several other organisations, stated that the hartal would be conducted peacefully, with essential services exempt. However, in some areas of the state, it is disrupting normal life, particularly affecting patients and students who must attend exams.

According to reports , the key demands of the Nithin Raj Action Council include compensation of Rs 10 crore to Nithin Raj's family, the implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act, cancellation of the affiliation of the Anjarakandy dental college, and a judicially supervised investigation into the case.

Both Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), especially in Thiruvananthapuram, and private buses were stopped by protesters. According to reports , several candidates appearing for the VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) entrance examination were stuck on the roads, with many failing to make it to their centres on time.

Meanwhile, on April 25, the Kannur District and Principal Sessions Court denied anticipatory bail to Dr Ram and granted bail to Sangeetha Nambiar. Both were charged with abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Section 3(1)(r), which pertains to intentional insult or intimidation of an SC/ST member in public view.

Nithin was found lying on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and the hospital around 1.30 pm on April 10. He was taken to the casualty department but was declared dead at 3.35 pm.