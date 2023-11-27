CUSAT stampede: Syndicate removes School of Engineering principal

The Syndicate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has removed Dr Dipak Kumar Sahoo from the post of principal of the School of Engineering (SOE). The decision was taken at a Syndicate meeting convened by Vice Chancellor PG Sankaran on Monday, November 27, in the aftermath of the stampede that took four lives at an event organised by SOE.

A press release by the Syndicate said, “Dr Dipak Kumar Sahoo, who was also the chairman of the organising committee of Dhishna 2023 (SOE’s annual tech fest), will be removed from the post of SOE principal during the sub-committee's investigation and former principal Dr Shobha Cyrus will replace him.”

The Syndicate has formed a three-member sub-committee to examine what caused the tragedy. Comprising Syndicate members KK Krishnakumar (Convener), Sashigopalan, and VJ Laly, the sub-committee has been “tasked to study the lapses in the organisation of Dhishna 2023 and put forward recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future”. Krishnakumar and Laly are external members while Sashigopalan is a faculty member at the University. The sub-committee is expected to submit a preliminary report by December 1.