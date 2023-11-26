Did CUSAT not ask for police presence? Questions emerge after tragedy

As more details of the tragedy that unfolded at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) emerge, witnesses say that no police officers or security personnel were present at the site of the stampede. While there are varying accounts about why there was no presence of the police, it has been learned that the University Registrar’s office did not submit an application requesting the same to the police. Meanwhile, the School of Engineering (SOE) Principal Dr Dilipkumar Saha said that his office had written to the Registrar requesting security personnel at the concert held at the University’s main auditorium on Saturday, November 25. He also said that he had personally contacted the Registrar with a request to inform the police of the event that was known to draw large crowds. Four people, including three students, died in the stampede.

A member of the office staff at the University’s School of Engineering told TNM that they had directly mailed the Registrar ahead of the event with a request for security personnel at the event.

They had asked the University administration to inform the police. However, on November 25, as the tragedy unfolded, there was no police presence near the auditorium. While the university says a verbal communication was made to the police, the police insist that a written request was not submitted, which is a norm in such cases.

A staff member at the school of engineering said that besides sending an email, they had also sent a hard copy of the request to the Registrar’s office. “The request was made both on Friday and Saturday,” the staff member said. They added that they are unaware if the Registrar's office had acknowledged receipt of the email or promised to provide security personnel for the event.