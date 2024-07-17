Cricketers in Kerala faced career fallout for opposing KCA coach who sexually abused girls

It has been over two years since Jomon, an aspiring cricketer from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, left the sport. He was 21 years old when he joined the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) with dreams of pursuing a successful career. However, in 2022, everything changed after he supported a 12-year-old student who alleged that their coach had sexually abused her. Manu M, the coach in question, is currently under remand for six sexual abuse cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) that were registered against him in June this year.

The first complaint against Manu was officially registered in July 2022 at the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station by the 12-year-old, who hailed from Tamil Nadu. Jomon, along with eight other male cricketers, assisted the child’s family with filing the complaint. Years later, coach Manu was apprehended by the police again over six other complaints related to incidents spanning from 2018 to May 2024.

Jomon and his fellow cricketers, Akhil and Nikesh, opened up to TNM about how the KCA and the police sided with the accused, and also caused them to lose out on their dreams for standing by the survivor.

2022 POCSO case

In July 2022, Jomon encountered a survivor alone one evening. She revealed that Manu, her coach, had instructed her to attend a morning practice session without informing anyone. On another occasion, Jomon noticed the girl seemed distressed. "I inquired about what happened, and she disclosed that Manu had behaved inappropriately during their stretching exercises," Jomon informed TNM. However, Jomon did not take immediate action.

One or two days later, another girl around 10 years old approached Jomon with a similar experience. "The 12-year-old convinced the younger girl to share her experience," Jomon added. "Feeling unsure of how to proceed, I informed my friends."

Akhil, another trainee, got to know about these incidents through Jomon. “It was two girls complaining about the same person. We recorded their video explaining what happened to them to send it to the police,” Akhil said.

“At that time, we didn't know that we were not supposed to record the video of a survivor. We only wanted to show the police what those children were going through and only after reaching the police station did we realise that it was not the right way to do it,” Jomon recalled. Indian laws prohibit recording or circulating any material that reveals the identity of survivors of sexual abuse.

Even though Jomon and Akhil knew two girls who had been victimised, a case was initially filed with regard to only the 12-year-old from Tamil Nadu. “The other child’s father told us that he did not want to proceed,” Akhil told TNM.

They first approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then registered the complaint at the police station. Akhil, Jomon, and Nikesh, along with their friends, helped the child’s family with the process and it was Akhil who gave the written complaint at the station, following which the child’s statement was recorded by a magistrate as mandated by the law.

A day after filing the complaint, Jomon, Akhil, and Nikesh, along with some friends, confronted Manu at KCA. “We were very angry with him. Our emotions ran high and we ended up quarrelling with him,” Jomon said. Akhil explained that during the confrontation, Manu admitted that he had committed the crime. “He apologised to me and admitted what he did was wrong. He requested us to not make a scene,” Akhil recalled. Jomon added that they demanded Manu’s resignation and an apology to the students.

Manu left the premises after the altercation. Soon after, the then KCA secretary Renjith Rajendran organised a meeting with the rest of them present there. The KCA office is situated right next to the ground where the training takes place. “Ranjith was in his office while the argument took place. Once Manu left, he came out and assured that action will be taken if Manu is found guilty. But eventually, nothing came out of it,” Nikesh told TNM.

When the case came to the court, the survivor changed her statement, and the court acquitted Manu. According to Akhil, the case was “settled by cash”.