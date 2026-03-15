CPI(M) announces list in Kerala, 56 sitting MLAs to contest

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which leads the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Keralam, announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Sunday, March 15. Of the 81 seats it is contesting from (including six independents), the CPI(M) has fielded 56 sitting MLAs. This is unusual for a party seeking the mandate for a third time. Many CPI(M) leaders say this projects the party’s confidence and their belief that there is no significant anti-incumbency against its legislators. The number of women candidates in the list stands at 10. In 2021, CPI(M) had fielded 12 women candidates.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from his sitting seat of Dharmadam in Kannur district. Along with the CM, nine ministers of the ruling front are seeking the mandate this time.

The list includes a mix of sitting legislators, senior leaders and several new faces.

The candidate list was announced at a press conference by CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, along with other senior party leaders. Candidates for six constituencies, including Ernakulam and Palakkad will be declared later.

Among those fielded are senior leaders including CH Kunhambu, KK Shailaja and C Raveendranath. Several sitting ministers also feature in the list, including V Sivankutty, Veena George and TN Vasavan. KK Shailaja, who won from Mattannur with a record majority of more than 65,000 votes last time, has now been fielded from the Peravoor constituency.

Former minister MM Mani and speaker A N Shamseer are some of the prominent leaders who are missing from the list. KK Jayachandran is contesting from Mani's seat while Shamseer has been replaced by Karayi Rajan at Thalassery. Mani and Shamseer were dropped from the list reportedly due to the party’s policy that candidates will not be allowed to contest from the same seat again, especially if they have done two-terms.

Mahila Association leader P K Shyamala has replaced her husband and CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan in the Taliparamba seat.

S Jayamohan will replace two-term Kollam MLA and actor M Mukesh, who faced sexual harassment allegations.

CPI(M) has fielded its sitting MLAs in constituencies which are set to witness a triangular contest between LDF, UDF and NDA. VK Prasanth will be the CPI(M) candidate in Vattiyoorkavu, while V Sivankutty will contest from Nemom. In Mattannur, the party has fielded a young face, DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj.

The list also includes CPI(M)-backed independent candidates in a few constituencies, including KT Jaleel, V Abdul Rahiman, who is current Sports and Wakf Minister, and Sujith Vijayan in Kollam.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF won 99 of the 140 seats in the state and returned to power. The alliance not only secured eight more seats than it had won in the 2016 Assembly election but also increased its vote share from 43.5 % to 45. 43%.

The main opposition, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Indian National Congress, won 41 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not win any seats in the election.

Full list of CPI(M) candidates

Thiruvananthapuram

Parassala - CK Hareendran

Neyyattinkara - K Ansalan

Vattiyoorkkavu - VK Prasanth

Kattakkada - IB Satheesh

Nemom - V Sivankutty

Kazhakoottam - Kadakampally Surendran

Varkala - V Joy

Vamanapuram - DK Murali

Attingal - OS Ambika

Aruvikkara - G Stephan

Kollam

Kollam - S Jayamohan

Iravipuram - M Noushad

Chavara - Sujith Vijayan

Kundara - S Sajikumar

Kottarakkara - KN Balagopal

Pathanamthitta

Aranmula - Veena George

Konni - KU Janeesh Kumar

Alappuzha

Chengannur - Saji Cheriyan

Kayamkulam - U Prathiba

Ambalappuzha - H Salam

Aroor - Daleema Jojo

Mavelikkara - MS Arun Kumar

Alappuzha - PP Chitharanjan

Kottayam

Ettumanoor - VN Vasan

Kottayam - K Anil Kumar

Puthupally - KM Radhakrishnan

Idukki

Udumbanchola - KK Jayendran

Devikulam - Adv A Raja

Ernakulam

Angamaly - Saju Paul

Kochi - KJ Maxi

Vypin - MP Shiny

Kunnathunadu - PV Sreenijan

Thrikkakara - Adv Pushpa Das

Trippunithura - KN Unnikrishnan

Kalamassery - P Rajeev

Kothamangalam - Antony John

Aluva - Am Ariff

Ernakulam -

Thrissur

Irinjalakuda - R Bindu

Vadakkancherry - Xaviour Chittilappilly

Manalur - C Raveendranath

Chelakkara - UR Pradeep

Guruvayur - NK Akbar

Puthukkad - KK Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam - AC Moideen

Palakkad

Alathur - TM Sasi

Nenmara - K Preman

Palakkad -

Malambuzha - A Prabhakaran

Kongad - K Santhakumari

Tharoor - PP Sumod

Ottappalam - K Premkumar

Shornur - PP Mammykutty

Thrithala - MB Rajesh

Malappuram

Thavanur - KT Jaleel

Thanur - V Abdul rahiman

Ponnani - MK Zakeer

Kondotty - KP Sulaiman Haji

Perinthalmanna - EP Muhammed Haneefa

Nilambur - U Sharafali

Mankada - EP Alavi

Vandur - KK Damodaran

Malappuram -

Vengara - Muhammed Tavah Kundukuzhiyil

Kozhikode

Kuttiyadi - KP Kunjahammed Kutti Master

Koilandi - K Dasan

Perambra - TP Ramakrishnan

Balussery - KM Sachidev

Kozhikode North - Thottathil Raveendran

Beypore - PA Muhammed Riyas

Kunnamangalam - PTA Rahim

Koduvalli -

Thiruvambady - Linto Joseph

Wayanad

Mananthavady - OR Kelu

Bathery - MS Viswanathan

Kannur

Dharmadom - Pinarayi Vijayan

Payyannur - TI Madhusoodhan

Kalliyassery - M Vijin

Azhikode - KV Sumesh

Mattannur - VK Sanoj

Thalassery - Karayi Rajan

Thaliparambu - PK Syamala

Peravur - KK Shailaja

Kasaragod

Uduma - CH Kunjambu

Thrikkarippur - Dr PP Musthfa

Manjeswaram - KR Jayananda