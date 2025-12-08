Conspiracy theories and cake: How Dileep’s supporters welcomed his acquittal

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our WhatsApp Channel.

Minutes after actor Dileep was acquitted on December 8 in the 2017 sexual assault case of a prominent woman actor, support for him emerged from within the Malayalam film industry.

Dileep, the eighth accused, was acquitted by the Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI – III), Ernakulam.

Some of Dileep’s defenders are long-time associates or supporters who have stood by him through the eight years that the survivor has been waiting for justice.

Among them is actor-filmmaker Nadirsha, Dileep’s close friend and long-time associate, who had faced intense questioning early in the investigation. Nadirsha’s name appeared in the statements of prime accused Pulsar Suni, who has been convicted, as well as those of a few other witnesses.

After Dileep’s acquittal, Nadirsha shared a photograph of the two of them in a celebratory post and wrote, “Thank god. Truth alone triumphs.”