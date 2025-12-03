Rahul Easwar sent to police custody till Dec 4 in cyber harassment case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Men’s rights activist Rahul Easwar, arrested for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks and disclosing the identity of a rape survivor, was sent to police custody till 5 pm on Thursday, December 4. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, allowed the custody based on a request by the police which is probing conspiracy in the case.

Police informed the court that they needed to collect evidence from his office in connection with the probe.

Rahul was taken into custody on November 30 in connection with the online harassment of a woman, who filed a rape complaint against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. The court, on December 1, had sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Rahul is currently admitted to a private hospital following a hunger strike he launched in prison. Rahul began the hunger strike alleging that his arrest was a violation of laws.

He also filed another bail application, which will be considered on December 6.

Apart from Rahul, KPCC general secretary Sandeep Varier, Pathanamthitta Mahila Congress district general secretary Ranjitha Pulickal, advocate Deepa Joseph, a person handling social media accounts for her, and a vlogger from Palakkad are accused in the cyber harassment of the woman. They are charged with various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita including disclosure of identity of victims in sexual assault cases, making sexually coloured remarks, words and gestures to insult modesty of women, criminal intimidation and Section 66 (Computer related offences) of Information Technology Act.

Rahul, using his social media accounts and Television channel debates, had been claiming that the rape complaint was fake. He also levelled various allegations against the woman.