Congress’s first Kerala candidate list out: Ramesh Pisharody, Aisha Potty and A Suresh to contest

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The Indian National Congress (INC), on Tuesday, March 17, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The party has fielded several important names, including the leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and KPCC President Sunny Joseph, among others. The initial list includes 55 candidates, of whom eight are women.

While VD Satheesan will contest from Paravur, Ramesh Chennithala will contest from Haripad, and Sunny Joseph from Peravoor.



Aisha Potty, who switched to the Congress recently after three decades with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], will be the candidate from the Kottakkara constituency. Aisha Potty was the MLA from Kottarakkara for the past three consecutive terms.



Congress has chosen actor and director Ramesh Pisharody as their candidate in the Palakkad constituency. Palakkad has historically been a strong seat for the UDF. In the 2024 bye-election, Rahul Mamkoottathil was elected as MLA after Shafi Parambil won the Lok Sabha seat. However, in August 2025, the Congress party expelled Rahul due to multiple allegations of sexual abuse and forced abortion against him.

In the Malampuzha constituency, the party is fielding A Suresh, former personal assistant to Communist veteran Achuthanandan and an expelled CPI(M) member. Achuthanandan represented this constituency for nearly two decades. Suresh officially joined the Congress on March 17, the same day Congress announced its first list of candidates.



K Muraleedharan will contest from Vattiyoorkavu, and Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, will contest from Puthupally.



Meanwhile, the decisions are pending for Kannur and Konni seats, where MPs K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash, respectively, have raised claims. However, Congress has taken a stand against fielding MPs for the Assembly election.

The delay in announcing candidates has drawn significant criticism against the Congress, with accusations that the party is unable to make timely decisions. Earlier, VD Satheesan had told the media that the candidate list would be released within 24 hours of the Election Commission announcing the poll dates, but that did not happen. The Election Commission announced the elections on March 15.

Constituency and Candidate list



Kannur

Irikkur — Adv. Sajeev Joseph

Dharmadam — Abdul Rasheed

Thalassery — KP Saju

Peravoor — Adv. Sunny Joseph



Wayanad

Mananthavady — Usha Vijayan

Sulthanbathery — C. Balakrishnan



Kalpetta — Adv. T Siddique

Nadapuram — KM Abhijith

Quilandy — Adv. K Praveen Kumar

Balusseri — VT Sooraj

Elathur — Vidhya Balakrishnan

Kozhikode North — Adv. K Jayanth



Malappuram

Nilambur — Aryadan Shoukath

Wandoor — AP Anil Kumar

Thavanur — V S Joy

Ponnani — Noushad Ali



Palakkad

Thrithala — VT Balram

Kongad — KA Tulsi

Malampuzha — A Suresh

Palakkad — Ramesh Pisharody

Tarur — KC Subramanian

Chittur — Adv. Sumesh Achuthan

Nemmara —T Thankappan

Alathur — KN Febin



Thrissur

Manalur — TN Prathapan

Ollur — Adv. Shaji J Kodankandath

Thrissur — Rajan J Pallan

Nattika — Adv. Sunil Laloor

Kaipamangalam — TM Nazar

Puthukkad — KM Babu Raj

Chalakudy — Saneesh Kumar Joseph

Kodungallur — OJ Janeesh



Ernakulam

Angamaly — Roji M John

Aluva — Anwar Sadath

Paravur — VD Satheesan

Ernakulam — TJ Vinod

Thrikkakara — Uma Thomas

Kunnathunad — VP Sajeendran

Muvattupuzha — Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan



Kottayam

Vaikom — K Binimon

Kottayam — Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

Puthuppally — Chandy Oommen



Alappuzha

Aroor — Shanimol Usman

Cherthala — KR Rajendra Prasad

Haripad — Ramesh Chennithala

Mavelikkara — Adv. Muthara Raj

Kollam

Karunagapally — CR Mahesh

Kottarakkara — Adv. P Aisha Potty

Pathanapuram — Jyothikumar Chamakkala

Kundara — PC Vishnunadh

Kollam — Adv. Bindhu Krishna

Chathannoor — Sooraj Ravi

Thiruvananthapuram

Chirayinkeezhu — Ramya Haridas

Vattiyoorkavu — K Muraleedharan

Kovalam — M Vincent





