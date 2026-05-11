Congress summons former KPCC chiefs to Delhi amid Kerala CM deadlock

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The Congress High Command on Monday, May 11, summoned former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents to Delhi in a bid to break the deadlock over the selection of Kerala’s next Chief Minister. Party veterans including K Sudhakaran, K Muraleedharan, VM Sudheeran, and Mullappally Ramachandran have been called for consultations amid intense lobbying and factional discussions within the Kerala unit.

The move comes a week after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) registered a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, ending the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s decade-long rule in the state.

However, even days after the election results were declared, the Congress has not been able to arrive at a consensus on who should lead the next UDF government. Senior leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal are among the names being actively discussed for the Chief Minister’s post, with supporters of each camp continuing to push their case both publicly and within the party.

At the same time, names such as senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan and veteran leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan have also surfaced in political discussions, largely as possible consensus candidates if the party leadership struggles to arrive at a decision among the top contenders.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the UDF alliance, winning 63 seats, while the UDF comfortably crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly. The victory marked the Congress’ return to power in Kerala after ten years in the Opposition.

Following the result, Congress workers and supporters across the state began openly backing their preferred candidates for the CM post. While a large section of party workers has rallied behind Satheesan who is the outgoing Leader of Opposition, citing his role in rebuilding the party and leading the campaign against the LDF government, supporters of Chennithala have pointed out his administrative experience and seniority within the party. Venugopal’s proximity to the national leadership, meanwhile, has also fuelled speculation over his chances.

The campaign soon extended beyond social media, with supporters of Satheesan, Venugopal, and Chennithala putting up flex boards and posters in several parts of the state. In the following days, workers also held protest marches and demonstrations in different districts demanding that their preferred leader be chosen as Chief Minister. The public displays of factionalism eventually prompted the senior leaders to jointly appeal to party workers to maintain unity within the Congress.

The leadership uncertainty has also triggered concern within sections of the party, with senior leaders privately warning against prolonged indecision after a decisive electoral mandate. The Congress High Command is expected to hold a series of meetings with Kerala leaders over the next two days before arriving at a final decision.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to formally elect the leader is expected to be convened only after the High Command gives its approval.