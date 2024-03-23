Congress played smart in shifting Muraleedharan to Thrissur but will it pay off?

There's been a setback for the BJP in the form of dissent from the Thrissur diocese, particularly due to concerns over violence in Manipur. This could impact the party's prospects in the constituency,¨ he added.

According to him, Congress has strategically placed a Nair candidate to counter BJP´s Suresh Gopi, who is also Nair.

Moreover, Muraleedharan's roots in Thrissur, a stronghold of his father K Karunakaran, coupled with his proximity to the Christian communities in the region, might pose a challenge for BJP's attempts to secure Christian votes. Observers also note that Muraleedharan's image as a more relatable candidate, particularly among voters with strong religious affiliations, could work in his favor. Late K Karunakaran, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress had won Assembly elections seven times from Mala constituency of Thrissur. Critics have however used the defection of Padmaja to cast a shadow on Muraleedharan, who has a history of having left Congress before to be part of Democratic Indira Congress.

On the other hand, TN Prathapan is recognized as a secular figure. He had been observing Ramzan fasting regularly for over 25 years and had portrayed himself as a devotee of both Sree Krishna of Guruvayur and Mother Mary of Velankanni.

A Congress leader seeking anonymity told TNM, "Initially TN Prathapan was decided in Thrissur. When suddenly this decision was taken, both Prathapan and Muraleedharan were not happy. But later they understood the necessity of this strategic move. Also it also hit at the right spot with BJP losing its hope in Thrissur,” he said.