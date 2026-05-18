Congress leader VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM with 20-member cabinet

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Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's 24th Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium on Monday, May 18, bringing down the curtain on a decade of CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front rule in the state.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to Satheesan and his 20-member cabinet.

The minister designates who took oath along with Satheesan are Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, M Shamsudheen, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, VE Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, KA Thulasi, OJ Janeesh, PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Shamsudheen, and KM Shaji.

In the previous LDF cabinet there were three women ministers, however, this term UDF has only two women ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP for Wayanad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, chosen as the Leader of Opposition, Binoy Viswam, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP state president and MLA from Nemom attended the ceremony.

Leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) including state president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal were also present on stage.

VD Satheesan on Sunday had stated that the minister portfolios have already been decided and will be formally submitted to the Governor on Monday. “Only after that will it be officially published. That is the procedure,” Satheesan said.