Congress CM race turns bitter as VD Satheesan supporters take to the streets

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What began as a moment of celebration after the Congress-led UDF's historic victory in the Kerala Assembly elections has rapidly descended into open factional warfare, with supporters of the three Chief Ministerial aspirants taking their battle from closed-door discussions to the streets, social media, and public campaigns.

The unrest intensified dramatically after the sudden emergence of Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal as a serious contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Until then, the contest was widely seen as largely revolving around VD Satheesan, who led the UDF campaign, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. Venugopal’s late entry into the race, however, appears to have sharply altered the political atmosphere within the party.

Known to be among the closest associates of Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, who is the Alappuzha MP, is now facing intense resistance from sections of the party in Kerala.

On Friday, May 8, angry supporters of Satheesan marched through the streets in Kannur, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram, raising slogans demanding ‘justice for Satheesan’ and insisting that the man who led the electoral battle should be rewarded with the Chief Minister’s post.

In the state capital, protestors marching towards the seat of power were seen tearing down posters of Venugopal, underlining the depth of emotions within rival camps.

The situation has become particularly embarrassing for the Congress because the public wrangling comes immediately after the UDF scripted one of the biggest victories in Kerala’s political history by winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

The initial euphoria surrounding the massive mandate has now given way to bitter infighting, with supporters openly campaigning for their respective leaders through hoardings, flex boards, and coordinated social media activity.

Sensing the growing unease, Satheesan himself appealed for restraint through a social media post, urging party workers to avoid factional demonstrations and flex campaigns that could damage the party’s image.

Venugopal has also come under increasing criticism over his political decisions in recent years. Opponents within the party accuse him of abandoning his Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan to contest the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, a move that eventually saw the BJP gain the seat.

Critics argue that his sudden push for the Chief Minister’s position has upset the political balance within the state Congress at a crucial moment.

Social media platforms are flooded with posts from Congress sympathisers and workers arguing that Satheesan deserves the top post because he spearheaded the UDF’s campaign against the Left government.

Many believe replacing him at the final stage could alienate cadres who worked under his leadership during the election.

Amid mounting tensions, AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik on Friday submitted their report to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after consultations with the 63 Congress MLAs, senior leaders and alliance partners.

Sources indicate that the observers did not recommend any single name but instead placed the political assessment before the high command.