Cochin port and the forgotten legacy of George Elliot Browning

Browning’s place in Cochin history

However, Browning’s complaints were in vain. He seems to have been pushed out, and eventually leaves the service of the Cochin government sometime during the 1920s. It is not clear what exactly happened or when he left Cochin. More than that, he also seems to have been buried in the footnotes of history in the aftermath of the construction of the port. Bristow received all the fame as the ‘man’ who created, what he himself described as, “the finest harbour in the East.”

Devika notes this was typical of how chief engineers of grand colonial projects often get mythologised in history, and Bristow wasn’t any different. “Today when projects happen, we often don’t hear or know the names of the chief engineers. However, during the colonial period there was a real sort of way in which with every major project you would know the name of the person who was behind it and it comes to be seen almost as a one-man show. But that wasn’t the case,” she adds.

Browning certainly played a huge role in shaping the Cochin harbour project despite it not turning out to be how he envisioned it. He had grand plans to make Cochin the centre of trade in South India by connecting the port via a ‘radial’ railway line to agrarian hinterlands of Cochin in the present-day Idukki and Thrissur. He also developed detailed proposals for making Cochin self-sufficient in power generation using the generous water resources of the erstwhile kingdom. Yet, he has remained an unknown figure till date. That’s a mystery for Devika as well. One of the interesting things she noticed when she started looking at some of the archival material is how Browning is everywhere in the primary records from the late 1890s. But in all sorts of retrospective accounts of the project, he is conspicuously absent. She says, “I think, partly, it had to do with the fact that he was very upset with the project once it began. He felt that he was sidelined, and he quickly emerged as a big critic of Bristow and the project under him. I think at that point he was pushed out, and the retrospective accounts for the next several years or decades underplayed his role, or just didn’t talk about him at all.” Since then, historians, or other people, who have looked at these records might not have seen the project to have anything to do with Browning, or maybe considered him as a marginal figure who wasn’t that important.

Nevertheless, as Devika says, now it is his records that provide us with a good window into some of the issues plaguing the Cochin harbour project from the very beginning.

Browning’s ideas in retrospect

But would Browning’s plan to lay groynes along miles of coastline around the harbour, and construct a long-curved breakwater at the harbour mouth, have helped stop the coastal erosion or the heavy siltation in the port? Devika is not so sure. “Groynes themselves are today considered to be a damaging coastal infrastructure. So, it is important to keep in mind that a lot of what Browning had been asking for, many coastal experts today would say that is definitely what you should not be doing. Even if sand accumulates where there are groynes, many other areas in the vicinity might start experiencing problems of coastal erosion in an even more accentuated manner,” she explains.