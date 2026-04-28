Cobra bite leaves four-year-old critical amid rising snakebite cases in Kerala

A four-year-old girl has been left in critical condition after being bitten by a cobra in Kasaragod, as Kerala reports a surge in snakebite incidents across the state.

The child, identified as Rithu Chandra, was attacked while playing in a courtyard at Elerithattu in West Eleri panchayat on Monday, April 27. The incident occurred when a ball rolled to the edge of the compound and the girl approached to retrieve it, disturbing a cobra hiding in a burrow. She was rushed to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, where she remains in the ICU under close observation.

The incident comes amidst a rise in snakebite cases in Kerala. According to a report by The Hindu , 16 confirmed snakebite cases and six suspected cases were reported across the state till 6 pm on April 27 alone.

The case also follows another recent snakebite incident reported earlier where an eight-year-old boy from Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram died after being bitten by a cobra while asleep at home. Dikshal woke up around 2.30 am screaming that something had bitten his leg and was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.

The family lived in a temporary house built with asbestos sheets and tarpaulin roofing. The floor was covered with sand, and bamboo mats were used for sleeping. Parts of the walls and ceiling had gaps, and the lower portions of the room were left unfinished, making it easy for snakes to enter. The house was located next to overgrown grass and a marshy area. The cobra that bit eight-year-old Dikshal while he was sleeping was later found inside the house under a sewing machine.

Residents in parts of Kozhikode district have reported multiple sightings of highly venomous snakes inside homes. In Mundakkutty, near Kuttiyadi, locals were put on high alert after five common kraits were found inside a house on April 26 The first snake was discovered under a pillow in a bedroom, which was used by two children aged one and eight. Subsequent searches revealed another snake in a bathroom and three more in different parts of the house. The house is home to six family members, including elderly residents, heightening fears about the potential danger posed by such intrusions.

In response to the increasing number of cases, the state health department has urged the public to seek immediate medical attention in the event of a snakebite. Authorities have also emphasised that anti-venom is widely available across government hospitals and advised residents not to delay treatment.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.