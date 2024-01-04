‘Christmas celebrations with PM Modi not in our name’, say members of Catholic community

Speaking to TNM, 76-year-old John Dayal, who is also a former member of the National Integration Council (NIC), said that not a single Christian leader who attended PM Modi’s Christmas feast raised the issue of Manipur. “Not just Manipur, the persecution of the Christian community across India is rampant and is increasing with each passing day. Why didn’t any of the bishops or clergymen raise the issue of attacks on Dalit Christians or land being taken away from tribal Christians? Instead of raising these issues, they kept heaping praises on the PM,” lambasts John Dayal.

Prominent names from the Christian community in India who attended the event include Oswald Gracious, the Indian cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church, the largest denomination among Indian Christians, Paul Swarup, the Delhi bishop of the Church of North India, Anil Couto, the archbishop of Delhi and Roby Kannanchira, the director of the Chavara Cultural Centre, a Kochi-based Catholic cultural institution.

‘Not in my name’

The meeting of the bishops with the PM drew sharp criticism, especially down south in Kerala, where state Minister Saji Cherian lashed out at the bishops for not raising the issue of Manipur violence during the event.This also prompted several voices from the Catholic community including John Dayal and two Jesuit priests - Father Cedric Prakash and Father Prakash Luis, to launch a signature campaign titled “Not in Our Name! Christmas Celebrations with PM is Not in Our Name” which called for Christians to sign and send out a message that the community is against the politics of hate.

A campaign note by the organisers said that the “Christian community have been disturbed by the Christmas Gathering called by the PM, the participation of 'so-called leaders' and their praise of Modi, especially their silence on the incidents of violence against Christians across India, which has seen sharply increasing since 2014.”

Difference of opinion

While the campaign is said to have garnered over 3,000 signatures in a week, it also attracted criticism from some within the community like Father Roby CMI of the Delhi Centre of Syro Malabar Catholic Church.